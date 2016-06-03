Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of May 30?

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk talked about what he believes to be the nature of reality while onstage at Recode's Code Conference in Southern California. What does one of the leading figures in tech think?

That when we get to Mars there will be some really good parties.

That we're all going to live in virtual reality soon.

That there are probably mer-people, we just haven't found them yet.

Correct! Wrong! It's the simulation one.

"There's a billion to one chance we're living in base reality," Musk says. Essentially, he thinks that we're probably living inside of a video game. "If you assume any rate of improvement at all then games will become indistinguishable from reality," Musk said. "Even if that rate of advancement drops by a thousand from what it is now, let's just imagine it's 10,000 years in the future, which is nothing on the evolutionary scale."