Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of May 23?

This week, smartwatch manufacturer Pebble announced two new smartwatches. With it came a different product — a small cube called the Pebble Core. What does it do?

Correct! Wrong! It's for music.

The Core is a cube-shaped accessory that comes with GPS, 3G and Wi-Fi capability, memory, and Bluetooth. Easily clipped onto a shirt collar or waistband, it’s meant for runners who want to leave their phones at home. They can download a Spotify playlist onto the Core, plug in their headphones, and listen to the songs — much like with an iPod Shuffle.