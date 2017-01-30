Here’s How Trump’s Refugee Ban Will Help America’s Enemies Abroad

ISTANBUL — The US ban on visas to nationals of seven mostly Muslim countries threatens to strengthen anti-Western forces and weaken counterterrorism cooperation painstakingly assembled over decades, US officials and foreign diplomats say.



President Donald Trump on Friday issued an executive order declaring a 90-day ban on citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, and Sudan from entering the country, as a means of weeding out potential attackers. But the measures are roiling the entire Middle East, potentially damaging ongoing anti-terrorism initiatives across the region and perhaps increasing mistrust among staunch Muslim-majority allies like Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Pakistan that are not named in the directive, diplomats and analysts say.

“It’s obviously Islamophobic in its origins and it’s not going to win us any friends in the region,” said a US diplomat who spoke on condition he not be named because he was not authorized to speak to the press. “I wonder if people in Trump’s administration have thought about the long-term implications. Because I know it will have a long-term impact.”

Already, Trump’s executive order, which bars any visa applicants or asylum-seekers from the US for at least 90 days, has had an impact.

The parliament of Iraq, a key battlefield ally in the US war against ISIS, on Monday voted on a measure to encourage the government of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to impose a retaliatory ban on Americans entering the country, a move that would hurt the ability of contractors and aid workers to enter Iraq and support the ongoing war.

One lawmaker in Baghdad told BuzzFeed News officials were awaiting clarification from the Trump administration over the duration and extent of the ban before deciding on a response.

“Iraqis are victims of terrorism and facing ISIS terrorists who came from more than 100 countries, including the US and other democratic nations,” Iraq’s foreign minister, Ibrahim Jaafari, said to the the US ambassador in Baghdad, Douglas Silliman. “They did not pass judgment on those countries despite these abnormal people, and did not cut off relations, but they extended themselves to eliminate a danger that threatens everyone.”

Iran, a strident opponent of the US but also a de facto ally against Sunni extremists, imposed a similar a ban over the weekend.

Few in the Middle East and North Africa are in a position to be wildly pro-American. The US reputation has become toxic after years of botched military interventions and betrayals in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria.

US domestic political considerations likely drove Trump’s decision to enact the decree, but almost all of the countries listed in the visa ban have their own red-and-blue-state dynamics. In all seven countries, domestic political and ideological battles are unfolding between moderates who share at least some interests and values with the US and the West, and more radical figures and parties who vehemently and sometimes militarily oppose Washington’s agenda:

Abadi, the prime minister of Iraq, supports strong relations with the US, while his opponents, which include Iranian-backed paramilitary groups and political parties, strongly oppose US political and military influence.

Iran's moderates and hardliners bicker constantly about the extent to which the US can be trusted or should be confronted. The moderate President Hassan Rouhani, whose government signed a landmark nuclear deal with the US and other world powers, faces a potentially grueling re-election fight against hardliners in May.

Syria has a plethora of armed groups and political factions, including Kurds staunchly allied with the US and Syrian rebels backed by NATO partner Turkey, in juxtaposition to anti-American factions backed by Iran and supporting the regime in Damascus.

Libya’s UN-endorsed government, strongly supported by the US, faces challenges from at least two other heavily armed camps that include hardline Islamists and a more secular grouping backed by American allies in the Gulf.

Yemen's civil war pits a government strongly allied with US allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against Iranian-backed Houthi paramilitaries who’ve taken control of the capital, Sanaa, and chant “death to America” at rallies.