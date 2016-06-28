British Diplomats Say They're "Fucked" Over Brexit

British diplomats are worried the sun may finally be setting on their nation’s outsize role on the international stage after the country voted to leave the European Union last week.



With its storied imperial history and permanent veto-wielding seat on the United Nations Security Council, the United Kingdom has always punched above its weight diplomatically, more like a Russia or China than a long-faded world power like Portugal or Holland.

But the vote on Thursday not only marked the potential departure of the U.K. from the 28-nation bloc, it also signaled the emergence of a myopic, inward-looking era for a country long considered among the most influential in global affairs. British diplomats deployed around the world said they were stunned by the outcome of the referendum.

“Not surprisingly all of us are gutted and shocked and can't really believe it,” one senior diplomat serving in an Arab capital told BuzzFeed News. “We are by definition internationalists. You want to play a major role in everything. And we got used to doing this through the EU over the last 40 years.”

Another British diplomat who was formerly posted in the Middle East added: "Let's be honest: [the EU referendum result] is not a positive for our international standing.”

The two diplomats and others spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London has ordered diplomats to stay off social media and not comment about the referendum results. “The party line is that we have to be seen as impartial,” the diplomat in the Arab capital said. “The people have spoken. And it's our job to get the best deal possible.”

One current British diplomat said EU counterparts were commiserating with their U.K. colleagues, describing their reaction to the vote result as: “Jesus, you're a bit fucked. But let's try and get through this."

The U.K.’s departure from the EU, which must still be upheld by the British parliament and could take more than two years to conclude, will decrease London’s sway within an important bloc of nations that has managed to remain mostly united and relatively effective during major events like negotiations to scale back Iran’s nuclear program, the Arab Spring uprisings, and Russia’s intervention in Ukraine. The EU’s effectiveness can most easily be seen in crises that don’t usually draw the attention of global powers, such as its efforts in 2010 to cajole warring parties to end the civil war in Ivory Coast.