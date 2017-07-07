You'll Never Have To Leave Facebook's New Campus If You Work There

In addition to 1.75 million square feet of office space, there will be 1.6 million square feet of residential space and 125,000 square feet of retail and mixed-use space. Maybe you'll never leave if you work there? Maybe your manager will be your landlord?

The description of the new office, dubbed "Willow Campus," sounds like a nearly complete town: It'll have apartments, local transportation, multiple parks, office space, a grocery store, and a pharmacy.

Facebook said there will be 1,500 units of housing on the campus, 225 of which will be offered at below market rates, something the Bay Area desperately needs. The company said the residential housing will be for "local workers" as well as Facebook employees.

In its blog post, Facebook said its office park would bring "long-needed community services" to its home city. It also decried local government's "failure to invest in transportation infrastructure." The company emphasized its own investment in local highway infrastructure and an affordable housing fund as efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of its growing business.



Multiple buildings comprise Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park. The two largest are Sun Microsystems' former offices — one million square feet — and MPK 20 — 430,000 square feet of office space designed by famed architect Frank Gehry. The company moved into the Sun buildings in 2011 and opened MPK 20 in 2015. There's currently no housing at either location, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

The social network is positioning the plans as a big boon for its neighbors.

It published a video "Facebook and the Community" in the announcement and titled its blog post "Investing in Menlo Park and the Community."