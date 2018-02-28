You Can Now Bookmark Tweets Privately To Read Later And People Are Stoked

No more faving things that you don't actually like or DM'ing them to yourself in some dual-personality meme chain.

Today we are rolling out a new ‘share’ icon that allows you to: ☑️Direct Message Tweets to others ☑️Share Tweets v… https://t.co/F95d5KAQis

"Found something historic? Don't want to forget a joke? Article that you want to read later? Save the tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your bookmarks," Twitter announced.

Found something historic? Don’t want to forget a joke? Article that you want to read later? Save the Tweet with Bo… https://t.co/HWtYLVKGJK

The envelope allowed you to DM tweets to people (including yourself) or share them via email and text. Twitter's Share button appears as the typical sharing logos on iOS and Android.

But it's only available if you're using Twitter's iOS app, Android app, Twitter Lite , or viewing Twitter from a mobile browser. The desktop version of Twitter won't have the bookmarks feature. Twitter declined to comment on why that is.

Hi Twitter! Many of you (especially in Japan!) have said you’d like to be able to easily + privately save Tweets fo… https://t.co/AMjaSHuQAT

Now you won't be faving things that you don't actually like or DM'ing them to yourself in some dual-personality meme chain.



According to Twitter product manager Jesar Shah, who wrote Twitter's blog post, a lot of people in Japan have been asking for the feature for quite some time.

Shah created a Twitter Moment giving a glimpse into the process of creating the bookmark feature, which she first called #SaveForLater.



Twitter in Japan and Japanese Twitter users were particularly involved with the creation of the feature.

The company's tweets asking for feedback on the feature racked up hundreds of retweets, and Twitter said it paid close attention to what users in Japan were saying.



"There’s a week called Hackweek for Twitter where the company unites to come up with new ways to improve Twitter. For this Hackweek, #SaveForLater, which was based on the request from everyone in Japan, was put into consideration."

