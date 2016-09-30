Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of September 26?
In our weekly tech news quiz, Silicon Valley turns its attention to wearables, the election, and some infighting.
Snapchat announced the upcoming sale of its first wearable hardware device this week. What is it?EyeglassesShoesSunglassesA Polaroid-camera-esque iPhone attachment
Sunglasses
Dubbed Spectacles, the sunglasses will feature a built in camera that can record 10-second video clips.
The US government alleged in a lawsuit this week that Palantir, a military data analysis company, discriminates against whom?
Palantir CEO Alex KarpBlack AmericansAsian AmericansForeign workersWomen
Asian American applicants faced unfair practices, the Department of Labor alleges.
Asian applicants made up 85% of the pool for an engineer position, but less than half of those were hired, something the Labor Department said would happen 1 in 3.4 million times by chance.
Which tech company did Donald Trump accuse of burying unfavorable news about Hillary Clinton?Microsoft's Bing
The Googs
Trump has long accused outside forces of rigging the election, and this week he said that Google had been "suppressing the bad news about Hillary Clinton." This is intriguing, considering Trump essentially asked Russia to hack Clinton's emails — a comment that he later said was an attempt at sarcasm.
Which country did people suspect created the #TrumpWon hashtag that was trending after the first presidential debate?North KoreaIranChinaRussia
People thought it was Russia.
But that didn't turn out to be true. The rumors that Russian hackers created and promoted the hashtag couldn't be substantiated.
What two Silicon Valley companies basically declared war on each other this week?Gusto and Zenefits, two HR/payroll software companiesTwitter and Salesforce, after rumors circulated that Salesforce might buy TwitterFacebook and Oculus, after the news broke that Oculus' founder had donated to a non-profit with ties to the Alt-Right movement
Gusto and Zenefits
From BuzzFeed News: "At a press briefing in a private dining room of an upscale San Francisco lunch spot, [the CEO of Gusto] slung mud at Zenefits, his most prominent — and most prominently troubled — rival. He had just been telling the reporters about Gusto’s new product, a Zenefits-like human resources software system. With Zenefits expected to unveil its own product upgrade next month — dubbed Z2 — Reeves seemed keen to ensure his rival’s past missteps wouldn’t be forgotten."
Blackberry announced this week that it would stop manufacturing its signature phone. What will it do now?Focus on software and wireless security for other devicesSamsung bought Blackberry and shut it downFocus on making keyboards for other phonesSlack acquired the company to integrate Blackberry Messenger in its service
They're all about software and security now.
As Blackberry's sales decline in the face of more popular smartphones, the company is refocusing in hopes of not going under.
