Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 3rd?
Google announced a bunch of products, Snapchat might be making a big move, and Samsung is on fire. Our weekly tech news quiz.
Google's Daydream VR viewer, announced this week, most resembles which one of these other products?The Oculus Rift headsetVia Future Publishing/Getty ImagesA Komodo dragonVia Barcroft Media/Getty ImagesYeezy sneakersVia Christian Vierig/Getty ImageThis Japanese vitrineVia John S Lander/Getty Images
Yeezys
Seriously, it's like sneakers/sweatpants for your face.
This week, Google debuted a product it designed entirely on its own. What was it?Pixel, a smartphoneFloat, a hoverboardSpectacles, glasses with video cameras on themFlip, a new laptop
Meet Pixel, Google's newest smartphone.
Google's smartphone comes with unlimited photo storage, Google Assistant, and a stabilizing camera.
Google also announced "Home," a competitor to which Amazon product?
Google HomeAmazon's retail marketplaceAmazon Echo and AlexaAmazon Prime VideoAmazon's research and development labs
Home will compete with Amazon's Echo speaker with Alexa voice control.
Home is a voice-controlled speaker that STRONGLY resembles Amazon's popular black cylinder.
Google announced two other products besides the ones we've mentioned above. What wasn't one of them?New and improved Google assistant AIChromecast Ultra, an updated version of the computer broadcast equipmentGoogle Light, a line of smart lightbulbsGoogle Wifi, a mesh network of routers
No smart lights from Google yet
Google announced Google Wifi, Chromecast Ultra, and an update to Google Assistant on Tuesday in a addition to Pixel and Google Home.
The embattled tech company Yahoo was hit with more embarrassing news this week. What was it this time?The pending $4.8 billion sale of their core business to Verizon fell through.CEO Marissa Mayer abruptly quit.A foreign government hacked millions of Yahoo user accounts.Yahoo built the US government custom email spying software that accessed Yahoo customers' accounts.
Oops! Yahoo helped the US government spy on its users.
It came to light this week that Yahoo had built a custom software for US intelligence to spy on Yahoo users' email accounts.
Which of these terrible incidents did not involve a Samsung Galaxy Note7?A Jeep blew up — A Note7 lit a Florida man's car on fire from withinBlew up on a plane — A *replacement* Note7 exploded on a flight, grounding itSamsung lost $25 billion in market value — that's the as much as the entire Hewlett-Packard company is worth)Exploded in a child's hands — Little Timmy is now an Apple fanboy for life.
No children were harmed in the exploding of this phone
Thankfully. Also, can we talk about how a REPLACEMENT phone exploded?! Those are supposed to be the safe ones.
Uber and the town of Summit in New Jersey announced a plan to jointly subsidize rides. Uber's trying to get a bigger foothold in what part of America?Urban centersThe suburbsRural communitiesImmigrant neighborhoods
The 'burbs
Uber and Summit are reducing prices for rides to the local train station. The ride-sharing company is looking to expand from urban centers to more spread out communities.
According to documents leaked to the Wall Street Journal this week, Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc might go public with a valuation of how much?$10 billion$17.8 billion$25 billionInfinity billion
A smooth $25 billion
Like, whoa. And it could happen as early as March.
