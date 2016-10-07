BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 3rd?

tech

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 3rd?

Google announced a bunch of products, Snapchat might be making a big move, and Samsung is on fire. Our weekly tech news quiz.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 7, 2016, at 2:49 p.m. ET

  1. Google's Daydream VR viewer, announced this week, most resembles which one of these other products?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Future Publishing/Getty Images
    The Oculus Rift headset
    Via Future Publishing/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Barcroft Media/Getty Images
    A Komodo dragon
    Via Barcroft Media/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Christian Vierig/Getty Image
    Yeezy sneakers
    Via Christian Vierig/Getty Image
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via John S Lander/Getty Images
    This Japanese vitrine
    Via John S Lander/Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Yeezys

    Seriously, it's like sneakers/sweatpants for your face.

    Yeezys
    Via Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images

  2. This week, Google debuted a product it designed entirely on its own. What was it?

    Ramin Talaie/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pixel, a smartphone
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Float, a hoverboard
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spectacles, glasses with video cameras on them
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Flip, a new laptop
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Meet Pixel, Google's newest smartphone.

    Google's smartphone comes with unlimited photo storage, Google Assistant, and a stabilizing camera.

    Meet Pixel, Google's newest smartphone.
    Via Nicole Nguyen/BuzzFeed News

  3. Google also announced "Home," a competitor to which Amazon product?

    Google

    Google Home

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Amazon's retail marketplace
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Amazon Echo and Alexa
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Amazon Prime Video
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Amazon's research and development labs
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Home will compete with Amazon's Echo speaker with Alexa voice control.

    Home is a voice-controlled speaker that STRONGLY resembles Amazon's popular black cylinder.

    Home will compete with Amazon's Echo speaker with Alexa voice control.
    Via Ethan Miller/Getty Images

  4. Google announced two other products besides the ones we've mentioned above. What wasn't one of them?

    Ramin Talaie/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    New and improved Google assistant AI
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chromecast Ultra, an updated version of the computer broadcast equipment
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Google Light, a line of smart lightbulbs
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Google Wifi, a mesh network of routers
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    No smart lights from Google yet

    Google announced Google Wifi, Chromecast Ultra, and an update to Google Assistant on Tuesday in a addition to Pixel and Google Home.

  5. The embattled tech company Yahoo was hit with more embarrassing news this week. What was it this time?

    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The pending $4.8 billion sale of their core business to Verizon fell through.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    CEO Marissa Mayer abruptly quit.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A foreign government hacked millions of Yahoo user accounts.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yahoo built the US government custom email spying software that accessed Yahoo customers' accounts.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Oops! Yahoo helped the US government spy on its users.

    It came to light this week that Yahoo had built a custom software for US intelligence to spy on Yahoo users' email accounts.

  6. Which of these terrible incidents did not involve a Samsung Galaxy Note7?

    Samsung
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A Jeep blew up — A Note7 lit a Florida man's car on fire from within
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blew up on a plane — A *replacement* Note7 exploded on a flight, grounding it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Samsung lost $25 billion in market value — that's the as much as the entire Hewlett-Packard company is worth)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Exploded in a child's hands — Little Timmy is now an Apple fanboy for life.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    No children were harmed in the exploding of this phone

    Thankfully. Also, can we talk about how a REPLACEMENT phone exploded?! Those are supposed to be the safe ones.

  7. Uber and the town of Summit in New Jersey announced a plan to jointly subsidize rides. Uber's trying to get a bigger foothold in what part of America?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Urban centers
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The suburbs
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rural communities
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Immigrant neighborhoods
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The 'burbs

    Uber and Summit are reducing prices for rides to the local train station. The ride-sharing company is looking to expand from urban centers to more spread out communities.

  8. According to documents leaked to the Wall Street Journal this week, Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc might go public with a valuation of how much?

    BuzzFeed News
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $10 billion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $17.8 billion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $25 billion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Infinity billion
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A smooth $25 billion

    Like, whoa. And it could happen as early as March.

