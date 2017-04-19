BuzzFeed News

UC Berkeley Canceled Ann Coulter's Speech. She Plans To Speak Anyway

The school said its decision was based on safety concerns.

By Blake Montgomery

Posted on April 19, 2017, at 7:51 p.m. ET

Officials at the University of California, Berkeley, have canceled a planned speech from conservative commentator Ann Coulter because of security concerns, just days after violent protests between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump broke out in Berkeley.

The speech, which was scheduled for April 27, was organized by the Berkeley College Republicans. On Twitter, Coulter said Tuesday that she still planned to speak in Berkeley on that date.

Here's the real story about Berkeley -- WHERE I WILL BE SPEAKING NEXT THURSDAY: https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW
Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter

In a letter to Berkeley College Republicans obtained by BuzzFeed News, university officials said they had been unable to find a "safe and suitable" venue for Coulter's speech that would protect the safety of Coulter, attendees, and members of the community. Such a venue would require multiple exits and allow police to erect a perimeter, according to the spokesperson.

The university also wrote that it wanted to maintain the ability of student groups to invite speakers to campus, and reiterated Berkeley's "deep commitment to the values and principles embedded in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution."

According to the letter, the school's administration did not learn of Coulter's planned speech from the College Republicans, but through newspaper reports of the event. The university said it consulted with Berkeley police to review security threats and assess possible venues, but did not come to a satisfactory conclusion that would allow the event to move forward.

A spokesperson for the university told BuzzFeed News that Berkeley police had learned that the groups present at recent protests in the city were planning to converge again on the date of Coulter's appearance. Violent clashes between demonstrators on the far-right and far-left have erupted in Berkeley three times in recent months, including this past Saturday.

The spokesperson said that the university is looking to reschedule Coulter's speech for sometime in September, and said that police will require the event to end by 3:30 PM in order to protect commuters and students from clashing with any protests.

"We're working to schedule an event where the speaker and attendees can exercise their rights without disturbance. You can't do that at an event that doesn't happen."

The birthplace of the free speech movement in the 1960s, Berkeley has become a hotbed for political violence since President Donald Trump's election. Activists on both the left and the right have used the city, and the school, as a symbol for First Amendment rights — and their limitations — in the new political climate.

In February, a scheduled appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart and conservative provocateur, sparked violent protests and vandalism, with demonstrators smashing windows and starting fires both on campus and in downtown Berkeley. The protests became a flashpoint for conservative media, and prompted a tweeted threat from Trump to withdraw the university's federal funding.

UC Berkeley's decision to cancel Coulter's speech also comes on the heels of a controversy at Auburn University over a planned speech by white nationalist figure Richard Spencer. Although the school initially canceled Spencer's speech, a judge overturned that decision, allowing the alt-right leader to speak at the school Tuesday night. Protests and fights broke out before, during, and after his speech.

Coulter told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday that she is planning to speak on April 27 anyway. She also tweeted a number of times about the cancellation and rescheduling:

If I were going to Berkeley to get an abortion, this would be a national scandal - https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW
Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter

No school accepting public funds can ban free speech. https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW
Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter

I acceded to Berkeley's every silly demand (never made of lib speakers). Called their bluff &amp; they canceled anyway. https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW
Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter

Instructing Berkeley student group to spare no expense in renting my speaking venue - part of my legal damages. https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW
Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter

Berkeley College Republicans did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/6
    “As much as I dislike this woman she should be allowed to speak. Free speech applies especially with speech that we find abhorrent.”
  • 2
    2/6
    “If I remember correctly, if a school cancels something, and says "no"... it means no and that it's canceled. Didn't realized people can just go on campus now and say they are going to speak anyways”
  • 3
    3/6
    “Pretty solid and sleazy way to get attention. Go into a famously-liberal area against the wishes of administration.”
  • 4
    4/6
    “The best way to defend both free speech and social justice at the same time is not to attend her speech. The protests just gives her more press and more fuel. Let her speak. Don't go.”
  • 5
    5/6
    “Well, I don't want the media to report on any violence or fights that occur at her banned speech. She knows the school said no. She knows exactly what kind of drama this is gonna start. She wants to be in the spotlight and wants the drama so she can spin it to suite her agenda. Don't give her the satisfaction.”
  • 6
    6/6
    “If these students cannot handle another viewpoint in college how will the survive the real world? This whole "shit it down" menatality when you don't like someone's viewpoint is getting ridiculous in all honesty. You may not like the view but others have the right to attend the event and engage in open dialogue with the speaker. Their right to protest does not trump ones right to speak”

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don't see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.