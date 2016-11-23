Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Was Briefly Suspended From Twitter

BuzzFeed News

The founder and CEO's @jack account disappeared for a short time Tuesday night.

By Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 22, 2016, at 10:48 p.m. ET

Posted on November 22, 2016, at 9:20 p.m. ET

Jack Dorsey, founder and CEO of Twitter, had his Twitter account suspended Tuesday night.

For a brief while, this was what showed up instead of @jack's normal timeline.

It returned quickly, but with only a fraction of the followers from before.

He previously had 3.9 million followers.

UPDATE: Dorsey's account is up to 3.7 million followers, though it still is not following anyone.

UPDATE: Dorsey said the suspension was an "internal mistake."

just setting up my twttr…again (account suspension was an internal mistake)
🚶🏽jack @jack

just setting up my twttr…again (account suspension was an internal mistake)

