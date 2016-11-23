Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Was Briefly Suspended From Twitter
The founder and CEO's @jack account disappeared for a short time Tuesday night.
Jack Dorsey, founder and CEO of Twitter, had his Twitter account suspended Tuesday night.
For a brief while, this was what showed up instead of @jack's normal timeline.
It returned quickly, but with only a fraction of the followers from before.
He previously had 3.9 million followers.
UPDATE: Dorsey's account is up to 3.7 million followers, though it still is not following anyone.
UPDATE: Dorsey said the suspension was an "internal mistake."
