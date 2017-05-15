This Guy Skydived Using A Mega-Drone And It's Harrowing

The company that makes the skydiving mega-drone also makes firefighting drones, because of course.

The mega-drone, made by a company called Aerones, lifted Augstkalns to a height of 330 meters (~1,082 feet) before he let go and opened his parachute.

The company specializes in making drones that carry heavy payloads, and it previously recorded towing a snowboarder with one. The company has also posted videos of drones used for firefighting and emergency rescue.

Augstkalns said he took part in the test because he believes that in the next four years, drones will be much more widely used, and he wanted to be part of that future. He also said, "It's always fun to do something new to challenge engineers and myself" and that he'd like to have a similar drone to use recreationally. Augstkalns' definition of "fun" is up for debate.

Here's a video of the skydiver's ascent and jump: