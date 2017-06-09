BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Taylor Swift Is Coming Back To Spotify And Her Fans Are Losing Their Minds

tech / trending

Taylor Swift Is Coming Back To Spotify And Her Fans Are Losing Their Minds

And don't forget, Katy Perry's new album, Witness, comes out tomorrow.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 8, 2017, at 9:39 p.m. ET

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

So Taylor Swift is bringing all of her music back to all the streaming services: Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

In November 2014, Swift ghosted Spotify and pulled all her music from the streaming service. Less than a year later, she announced she wouldn't release her new album1989 on Apple Music because of what she called the service's "shocking" and "disappointing" policy of not paying artists and rights holders for music streamed during a three-month free trial period. Swift's criticism made waves in the industry: Apple Music quickly changed its policies so it would pay artists royalties during free trials. In response, Swift eventually released 1989 on Apple's streaming service and then gave the company an exclusive on the film made about the accompanying tour. She withheld1989 from Spotify and other services.

All that's about to change. On June 8, Swift's management tweeted, "In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Taylor Nation @taylornation13

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her fans were ecstatic:

ADVERTISEMENT
every other artist seeing ms @taylorswift13 making her grand entrance back to spotify #1989StreamingParty
nezzie @imcalledvanessa

every other artist seeing ms @taylorswift13 making her grand entrance back to spotify #1989StreamingParty

Reply Retweet Favorite
@taylornation13 IT'S PARTAY TIME! CONGRATS TO OUR GIRL WHO SLAYS SLAYS SLAYS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️👏🏻🎉
OFFICIAL_TAY_AUS @OFFICIAL_TAY_AU

@taylornation13 IT'S PARTAY TIME! CONGRATS TO OUR GIRL WHO SLAYS SLAYS SLAYS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️👏🏻🎉

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ok guyss. TAYLOR SWIFT is putting her past albums on SPOTIFY!!! Midnight in the US. IM crying 😢😢😢
Kit @kitpamfilo

Ok guyss. TAYLOR SWIFT is putting her past albums on SPOTIFY!!! Midnight in the US. IM crying 😢😢😢

Reply Retweet Favorite
me: ugh taylor swift is the worst taylor swift: my entire album catalog now available on spotify me: I KNEW U WERE… https://t.co/M1fAtCoWNQ
rob 🌸 @homotears

me: ugh taylor swift is the worst taylor swift: my entire album catalog now available on spotify me: I KNEW U WERE… https://t.co/M1fAtCoWNQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@taylornation13 Can you believe 1989 has sold 10 MILLION? That's bigger than the population of some countries!
amber ⚙️ @swiftlyamber

@taylornation13 Can you believe 1989 has sold 10 MILLION? That's bigger than the population of some countries!

Reply Retweet Favorite
I cannot wait to see Taylor Swift rising on the charts again without having to put out new music. See ya on Spotify bitches. 🐸☕
️️ @pawxb

I cannot wait to see Taylor Swift rising on the charts again without having to put out new music. See ya on Spotify bitches. 🐸☕

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it wasn't lost on Twitter users who noted Swift rival Katy Perry's album Witness comes out tomorrow.

taylor swift releasing all of her music on the other streaming platforms the same day as katy perry releases
@villementality

taylor swift releasing all of her music on the other streaming platforms the same day as katy perry releases

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
katy perry: releasing witness tomorrow! make sure to buy or stream it! taylor swift:
@01chills

katy perry: releasing witness tomorrow! make sure to buy or stream it! taylor swift:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Katy: I'm dropping a new album tonight Taylor: I'm putting my music on all streaming sites Katy:
Cisco @TSwiftCisco

Katy: I'm dropping a new album tonight Taylor: I'm putting my music on all streaming sites Katy:

Reply Retweet Favorite
i aspire to be as petty and rich as Taylor swift
mariah. @antigringoes

i aspire to be as petty and rich as Taylor swift

Reply Retweet Favorite
If any of you don't call @taylorswift13 a snake after tonight then you're delusional 🐍🐍🐍
•STUART• @STUARTMINAJ

If any of you don't call @taylorswift13 a snake after tonight then you're delusional 🐍🐍🐍

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor releasing her catalogue on all streaming services on Katy's release day.
My Turn @KingBeyonceStan

Taylor releasing her catalogue on all streaming services on Katy's release day.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Katy Perry: Here's my new album, stream it on Spoti- Taylor Swift: Here's my ENTIRE album catalog on Spotify
Music News &amp; Facts @Musicnews_feed

Katy Perry: Here's my new album, stream it on Spoti- Taylor Swift: Here's my ENTIRE album catalog on Spotify

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy listening!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT