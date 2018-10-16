Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s Campaign Printed The Names Of Some Sexual Assault Survivors Without Their Consent

Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota ran a campaign ad in several newspapers that identified some women as victims of sexual assault and domestic violence who had never endured either.



The ad — structured as an open letter criticizing Heitkamp's opponent, Congressman Kevin Cramer — reads, "We are all survivors of domestic violence,

sexual assault, or rape. We are all North Dakotans. We are all prairie tough."

Below the declaration are dozens of names that appear to be signatories on the letter.

Several women said they had not consented to their names appearing in the ad and some were not victims at all.

Kady Miller, a resident of Bismarck, North Dakota, found her name in the ad in the Saturday edition of the Bismarck Tribune. She posted about it in a local group, Bismarck's People Reporting News, saying that she found the inclusion of her name offensive not only because she hasn't experienced domestic violence but because she had never supported Heitkamp.

"I’ve never been a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault and I made this public because I don’t appreciate my name being slandered for someone’s campaign that I do not even support," Miller told BuzzFeed News.