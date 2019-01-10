An editor at a Seattle TV station was reportedly fired after the channel aired a doctored version of President Trump's primetime address from the Oval Office on Tuesday.

The video was broadcast on the TV station Q13, a Fox affiliate owned by Tribune Media. It's not clear if the editor created the video or merely inserted it into the programming, but in a statement to BuzzFeed News, Q13 News Director Erica Hill said the employee was the sole person responsible.

“We’ve completed our investigation into this incident and determined that the actions were the result of an individual editor whose employment has been terminated,” she said.

A local conservative radio station posted a side-by-side comparison of live footage from CNN and the manipulated video.

