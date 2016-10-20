Nintendo Is Launching A New Console And People Are Freaking Out
Nintendo announced the Switch, a hybrid handheld and a console gaming machine, to intense internet fanfare.
Nintendo revealed its new console, the Switch, on Thursday.
Nintendo's trailer for the Switch showcases the console's ability to transition from console to handheld so you can play games in a variety of situations. According to a press release, Nintendo already has a slew of publishing partners for the Switch, including Electronic Arts, Capcom, Activision, Sega, Square Enix, Warner Bros, and others. It's been four years since Nintendo debuted the Wii U.
People were shook.
But not so shook that they didn't have jokes.
The Switch will be available in March 2017.
