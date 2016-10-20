BuzzFeed News

Nintendo Is Launching A New Console And People Are Freaking Out

Nintendo announced the Switch, a hybrid handheld and a console gaming machine, to intense internet fanfare.

By Blake Montgomery

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 1:39 p.m. ET

Nintendo revealed its new console, the Switch, on Thursday.

Nintendo's trailer for the Switch showcases the console's ability to transition from console to handheld so you can play games in a variety of situations. According to a press release, Nintendo already has a slew of publishing partners for the Switch, including Electronic Arts, Capcom, Activision, Sega, Square Enix, Warner Bros, and others. It's been four years since Nintendo debuted the Wii U.

People were shook.

Never forget your heritage. #NintendoSwitch
Colin McIsaac @ColinMcIsaac

Never forget your heritage. #NintendoSwitch

Well damn, I've never owned a Nintendo console but... it's so cool... and who doesn't love a switch 😘 https://t.co/jsQvlY2WVY
Leth Merenghi 💀📚🕯 @kateleth

Well damn, I've never owned a Nintendo console but... it's so cool... and who doesn't love a switch 😘 https://t.co/jsQvlY2WVY

Can't believe Nintendo finally revealed their new console. It's been a long and agonizing wait but I AM EXCITED. https://t.co/tROvOxCDkd
Scream Dobbs @DeanDobbs

Can't believe Nintendo finally revealed their new console. It's been a long and agonizing wait but I AM EXCITED. https://t.co/tROvOxCDkd

But not so shook that they didn't have jokes.

HELLO FUTURE #NintendoSwitch
Adam Kovic @adamkovic

HELLO FUTURE #NintendoSwitch

Can't unsee the puppy ears... #NintendoSwitch
CUTEOSPHERE @cuteosphere

Can't unsee the puppy ears... #NintendoSwitch

Go vers or go home
Alp Ozcelik @alplicable

Go vers or go home

&gt;Pokemon S&amp;M &gt;Nintendo Switch why is Nintendo so horny
Kiri「堕天使😈」 @kiriribbon

&gt;Pokemon S&amp;M &gt;Nintendo Switch why is Nintendo so horny

I'm already desperate for the #NintendoSwitch...
Roger DiLuigi III @RogersBase

I'm already desperate for the #NintendoSwitch...

The Switch will be available in March 2017.

