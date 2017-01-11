Monopoly Is Letting You Pick Its New Playing Pieces

Hasbro's giving you a chance to vote on what the iconic board game's playing pieces will be.

The iconic Monopoly board game is getting a new set of playing pieces, and you can vote on whether you want the hashtag symbol or kissy face emoji to be one of the game's tokens.

The current set is made up of eight die-cast pieces: a battleship, a shoe, an old-school race car, a cat, a top hat, a schnauzer named Scottie, a thimble, and a wheelbarrow.

Fans can choose eight among 64 pieces, and the new set will be shipped with the game in October. Voting closes Jan. 31, and Hasbro will reveal the results on March 19.



The redesign isn't unprecedented. In 2013, fans voted the cat token as the newest game piece when the iron token received the lowest number of fan votes in a Hasbro poll. The company said it decided to open up a vote on all the tokens in 2017 because it had seen strong engagement from fans in previous polls.