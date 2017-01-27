Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s “Concerned” About Trump’s Immigration Order

Facebook's CEO publicly comments on President Trump's policies for the first time since the election.

For the first time since the election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has commented on the president's proposed polices. He posted on his Facebook profile Friday that he's "concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump," especially the ones related to immigration restriction.



The statement came moments after President Trump signed an executive action to ban people from several Muslim-majority countries from coming to the US.

"Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don't pose a threat will live in fear of deportation," he said.

Zuckerberg advocated for continuing to allow refugees into the country and keeping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in place.