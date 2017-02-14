Here’s Who Drops The Most Cash On Candy Crush And Clash Of Clans

According to a new study, 59% of in-app purchases in the App Store were made by only 1% of the 26 million people surveyed.

In a recent study, " iPhone's Digital Marketplace: Characterizing the Big Spenders ," researchers at the University of Southern California analyzed receipts from 776 million iPhone transactions totaling $4.6 billion from March 2014 to June 2015, and found that geography and gender play big roles in who's buying digital goods from the App Store and iTunes.

If you were wondering how games like Candy Crush and Clash of Clans rake in millions of dollars, look to Norway and North Dakota. That's where the games' power players live.

Researchers also found that in-app purchases account for 61%, or a whopping $2.8 billion, of all purchases made through Apple's stores. They defined in-app purchases as "bonuses or coins in games, for example," but also included subscriptions within an app to services like Netflix or Apple Music.

The researchers used six categories to sort the various purchases people made on their iPhones: "applications (apps), songs, movies, TV shows, books, and in-app purchases." Purchasing an application, for instance, means paying to download an app and is separate from in-app purchases.

Farshad Kooti, one of the authors of the study and now a data scientist at Facebook, said, "The purchasing gap surprised us. I didn't expect in-app purchases to dwarf all other kinds of media so vastly."

What's even more startling is that of those in-app purchases, 59% of them were made by only 1% of the 26 million people surveyed. That means this relatively tiny group was spending about $1.65 billion. By comparison, the bottom half of people who bought things in Apple's digital stores accounted for less than 2% of the total purchases.

Among the people studied, nationality was a determining factor in who spends the most in Apple's digital stores. Overall, Scandinavia had the highest concentration of "big spenders," the term researchers used for the 1% of people who spend almost 60% of the money. The researchers also noted that Greek, Turkish, and Romanian users were more likely to be fall into that category. People in the United States were not as prone to making in-app purchases, but of all the states, North Dakotans were the most likely to do so.



Kooti hypothesized that the reasons for the skew are counterintuitive: "People in the US are more likely to have credit cards, which are what you use to purchase things in the App Store, but since everyone has one, that leads to more casual app users and players than hardcore ones. People outside the US, by contrast, are less likely to have credit cards, so if they’re playing these games and have entered their credit card information, they're likely to be much more serious about gaming and spend more money per person."

Gender also played a big role in who made a purchase and from what apps. Big spenders were 55% men and 45% women. Of the five most popular games, men heavily favored the war games Clash of Clans, Game of War, and Boom Beach. Women, by contrast, were more into Candy Crush Saga and the farmer-themed Hay Day.

Overall median spending during the time period studied was $31.10 among women, and among men it was $36.20. Peak age for spending was in the mid-30s for men, and mid-40s for women. Kooti hypothesized that, like gamers outside the US who have credit cards, older people who commit to familiarizing themselves with an iPhone game and playing it might be more likely to spend money because of the effort they've already put into the endeavor.

