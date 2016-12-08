7 Things That'll Get You Banned From Uber The ride-sharing giant has laid out hard rules for riders for the first time. No barfing and absolutely no flirting! Twitter

Uber has, for the first time ever, released a detailed list of the behaviors that will get riders banned from its app. Drivers have had them for a while, but now riders are subject to definitive community guidelines. If someone reports misbehavior to Uber, the company will investigate and possibly suspend the rider's account while they're looking into the complaint. If the investigation confirms the behavior, the rider could be banned for life, according to an Uber spokesperson. The company has deactivated riders in the past based on similar guidelines but said that it's making the rules public now in an effort to be transparent and build trust between riders and drivers.

In the past year alone, Uber has dealt with several reports that its drivers have sexually assaulted passengers. This new rule applies to rider/driver interactions and rider/rider interactions. No inappropriate touching or flirting is allowed, either. Important note: Even if the sex is consensual, riders and drivers can be banned if Uber confirms that the sex happened, according to an Uber spokesperson.

This one's pretty simple: "Uber prohibits riders and drivers from carrying firearms in a vehicle while using our app."

Uber's "no crime" rule covers obvious stuff — don't bring open alcohol containers with you, don't ask the driver to break the speed limit, don't try to defraud your way out of fares for completed rides — and dire shit like "drug and human trafficking or the sexual exploitation of children."

Or, more broadly, damage the driver or another rider's property — their phone, car, clothes, etc. So if you're coming back from a night out, beware. Things could escalate quickly.

Don't contact or visit the driver after the ride is over unless they've made it clear that they want you to. Drivers and riders don't share contact info in most countries because they can call and message each other directly from the app. If you do end up with your driver's phone number, though, harassing them could get you banned from Uber.

Or discriminate against the religion, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, sex, marital status, gender identity, or age of a driver or another rider.

This goes along with the "no unwanted physical contact" rule, but if you hurt a driver or a rider, you're probably gonna get banned.

Passengers also get rated, and you can check your rating in the Uber app. Here's how: View this video on YouTube youtube.com

These guidelines also mean you can file complaints against other riders.