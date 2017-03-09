Google’s Giant New Dome HQ Rivals Apple’s Massive Spaceship Campus

The campus will be a giant dome and other buildings, collectively dubbed "Charleston East," after the street it occupies.

It'll be 18 acres. Google unveiled plans for the office park two years ago, and preparations for construction have already begun. The building, slated to be nearly 600,000 square feet and completed by 2019, will serve as office space for 2,700 Google employees as well as contractors and service workers. That's basically as big as 10.3 football fields. It amounts to about 220 square feet per employee. Now think about how big your office space is.