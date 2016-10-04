Google Debuts A New Wi-Fi Router And Chromecast Ultra

The router resembles the Eero network setup, and the new Chromecast Ultra will feature high quality streaming.

Google debuted its advanced Chromecast Ultra streaming device and a new Wi-Fi router at a launch event in San Francisco on October 4th.

Alongside Google’s new Pixel phones, Daydream View VR headset, and its new Google Home device, the company announced Chromecast Ultra, an advanced version of Chromecast, which allows computers and phones to broadcast to other devices such as TVs and speakers. It also announced Google Wifi, a new wireless router.

Building on Chromecast's popularity — Google said it had sold 30 million copies of the device and that watching time is up 160% since 2015 — the revamped Chromecast Ultra will feature faster and higher quality streaming, as well as ethernet support. It retails for $69 and will be available in November.