Chance The Rapper Just Got Engaged To His Girlfriend At A 4th Of July Barbecue
The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Kensli.
Chance the Rapper got engaged to his girlfriend of five years, Kirsten Corley, after proposing at a 4th of July barbecue.
The rapper's brother posted a picture of himself and the couple with the caption "Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 "
The 25-year-old, born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, said in a video posted by the Shade Room, "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?"
The couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kensli, was in her father's arms as the couple kissed.
ADVERTISEMENT
The video doesn't capture her response, but Chance later posted the outcome on Twitter.
Friends at the barbecue posted pictures of the happy couple.
Chance gave Corley a shoutout when he won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2017. He called her his "oldest and best friend" in an Instagram post in May. But they have weathered turbulence in their relationship in the past.
Corley filed a petition in 2016 asking a judge to declare the rapper the father of their girl and set child support conditions, the Chicago Tribune reported. However, in the months that followed, the couple worked things out and appeared to reconcile.
Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to request for comment.
-
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.