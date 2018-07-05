Chance The Rapper Just Got Engaged To His Girlfriend At A 4th Of July Barbecue

The rapper's brother posted a picture of himself and the couple with the caption "Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 "

The couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kensli, was in her father's arms as the couple kissed.

The video doesn't capture her response, but Chance later posted the outcome on Twitter.

Chance gave Corley a shoutout when he won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2017. He called her his "oldest and best friend" in an Instagram post in May. But they have weathered turbulence in their relationship in the past.

Corley filed a petition in 2016 asking a judge to declare the rapper the father of their girl and set child support conditions, the Chicago Tribune reported. However, in the months that followed, the couple worked things out and appeared to reconcile.



Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to request for comment.