A Robot Drowned Itself In A Fountain And The Internet Had A Field Day

The android in question is made by Knightscope security robot. It's designed to patrol an area and alert authorities if it detects prohibited activity.





Knightscope confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it was the company's robot but wouldn't say how something like this would happen. The company did say in an emailed statement, "This is an isolated event. The incident is under investigation. No people were harmed or involved in any way. A new robot will be delivered this week at no cost to the Harbour per our service agreement."

A promotional video for the robot depicts it identifying a break-in and helping a woman in a parking lot make an emergency call.