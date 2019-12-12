Texting With Deval Patrick: “None Of The Labels Work”
In The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' political newsletter, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick says he isn't worried about his late entry in the 2020 primary race.
This is an excerpt from The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about what really matters in the 2020 campaign. You can sign up here.
I texted this week with Deval Patrick, the successful and well-regarded former governor of Massachusetts who left office in 2015. He ran on elements of Barack Obama’s message (and even the same language)…before Obama did. And I think he might well have had the 2016 nomination had he run then. But he’s getting in awful late now, and I began by asking him about that.
-
Ben Smith is the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Ben Smith at ben@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.