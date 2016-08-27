A Republican Who Thinks Trump Is Playing Too Nice

When Paul Manafort resigned last Friday morning, I was sitting at a brightly colored diner on Park Avenue, Big Daddy’s, eating eggs opposite an old friend of his.

You may know Steve Goldberg’s work, if not his name. He first made national waves working for Bob Dole’s presidential campaign in 1995, for what Newsweek described as “thousands of anonymous phone calls telling Iowa Christians that [Republican candidate Steve] Forbes was wobbly on abortion.”

During Hillary Clinton’s first campaign for Senate, in 2000, Goldberg worked for the New York Republican Party, and flooded voters’ phones with calls tying Clinton to support from a group misleadingly described as one that ''openly brags about its support for a Mideast terrorism group — the same kind of terrorism that killed our sailors on the U.S.S. Cole.''

And in Israel last year, a wave of Goldberg’s phone calls on behalf of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party made headlines on election day for referring to the American president as “Hussein Obama.”

Steve Goldberg is a kind of underground legend in Republican politics — best known for inventing what is now called “push polling” — but one who has operated more or less under the media radar since Dole’s bid ended in recriminations and a messy federal inquiry into campaign spending.

Today he, like many Republicans, believes his party has lost its way, and he has something to offer. His, though, is not exactly patrician handwringing. Rather, he worries that the trade he invented is becoming a “lost art." Where are the phone calls now that hit you over the head with a hammer, and upset some people enough that they make news? And which give the campaign a glimpse into where you stand in the meantime?

He worries that the GOP has gone soft. He thinks even Donald Trump isn’t campaigning viscerally enough.

“I’m sorry, Neanderthal is real,” he said, explaining his credo. Neanderthal “still exists somewhere inside there, OK? You have to protect your women and your children.”

Goldberg and I have talked occasionally through the years about his worry that his techniques are undervalued. He had been hoping Manafort would bring him into the Trump campaign, but as the notion that his old friend would invite Goldberg into the fold faded a bit, he called me up to talk. He is a trader of favors, and he believes — accurately — that I owe him one: One of his rare appearances on the record was confirming a big story for me in 2012 about money that went missing from former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman's campaign. (Some of that money, needless to say, Goldberg thought should have gone to him.)

I was late to see Goldberg, whose wife had persuaded him to (just barely) clean up, and who had only spilled a little breakfast on his shirt. Goldberg, who was born to Orthodox Jewish parents in Crown Heights in 1953, is devout and fiercely tribal. He had spent a lot of time talking to the notoriously bare-knuckled Republican consultant Lee Atwater — who encouraged him to develop push polling, and to keep the practice secret — about the older man's regrets about anti-Semitic campaigning, and now refers to Atwater as "Lee of blessed memory." I arrived at the diner to find him giving grandfatherly Jewish advice to my photographer.

He wanted to be a lawyer but wound up in politics, first working for Democrats, including the 1980 campaign of Chuck Schumer (a “prick”), before following the Upper West Side Svengali Dick Morris rightward to the Republican Party. He worked both for Reagan and for the Democratic Speaker of the House, Tom Foley, in 1984.