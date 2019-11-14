Texting With Jim Himes: There Was "A Lot Of Tension Behind The Dais" During The Impeachment Hearing

This is an excerpt from The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about what really matters in the 2020 campaign. You can sign up here.



Jim Himes is a six-term member of Congress from Connecticut’s prosperous southern coast and a senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He went a bit viral last week with an appearance on Meet the Press, where he yelled about Rand Paul and false equivalency and urged Democrats to keep it simple — just call it “corruption,” not a quid pro quo. On Wednesday during the hearing, he focused on that message: that Trump was engaged in “corruption.” We texted just after the hearing concluded.