Texting With Jim Himes: There Was "A Lot Of Tension Behind The Dais" During The Impeachment Hearing

In The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' political newsletter, Rep. Jim Himes talked about what it was like at Wednesday's impeachment hearing and what the proceedings have in common with beekeeping.

By Ben Smith

Ben Smith

Posted on November 14, 2019, at 7:35 a.m. ET

Jim Himes is a six-term member of Congress from Connecticut’s prosperous southern coast and a senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He went a bit viral last week with an appearance on Meet the Press, where he yelled about Rand Paul and false equivalency and urged Democrats to keep it simple — just call it “corruption,” not a quid pro quo. On Wednesday during the hearing, he focused on that message: that Trump was engaged in “corruption.” We texted just after the hearing concluded.


