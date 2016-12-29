How Trump Made Israel A Zero-Sum Game

No more bipartisan consensus. “It’s always been: ‘Somebody’s going to be ethnically cleansed and it ain’t going to be me,’” says an architect of the new Republican policy.

Donald Trump’s election was a vote against a certain kind of foreign policy idealism — the notions that a superpower doesn’t need to choose sides, and that diplomacy can produce “win-win” outcomes.

Trump is a zero-sum figure. His rhetoric is about winners and losers. When Obama took a step away from Israel — abstaining from a UN vote on settlements, and allowing his secretary of state to chide Israel — Trump responded with the first real foreign policy move of his pre-presidency, a decisive embrace of one side of the Middle East conflict. After all, his campaign was about choosing sides.

This is probably where US politics was going anyway. Republicans have long given halfhearted support to the notion of a Palestinian state, and only because American pro-Israel groups asked them to. Obama had kept the lid on a Democratic Party shift toward a Palestinian point of view — his 2012 convention involved awkwardly ignoring a pro-Palestinian protest — but he is ending his term in angry conflict with Israel, and seems to have set a new, more straightforwardly pro-Palestinian direction for the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, a handful of Israel’s US allies have been fighting for years for simple, unambiguous support of the Jewish state. They’ve been battling not just allies of the Palestinians but also the powerful pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which has made bipartisan support for Israel a goal in itself. This week, I spoke to one of the leaders of that fight, Jeff Ballabon, about the end of bipartisan Israel policy.

“The partisan reality when it comes to this whole fight has been a cancer for a long time. The fact that it’s being diagnosed is a very good thing,” said Ballabon, a lawyer, lobbyist, and leader among Orthodox Jews on the right, who has been waging a freelance fight against the consensus for years. Ballabon has been arguing for a vision remarkably like Trump’s at least since I profiled him in the New York Observer in 2005 after he’d raised a ton of money for George W. Bush. Since then, Ballabon has popped up in unlikely places — at religious right summits, as the spokesman for CBS News when the company decided it needed a conservative voice — and has launched a series of low-profile initiatives on Israel policy.

John Kerry spent Wednesday pleading to keep the two-state dream central to US Middle East policy. The people who succeed him have been working for years to undo it. In 2011, Ballabon worked with a South Carolina legislator, Alan Clemons, to remove support for a Palestinian state from the Republican Party platform. He blamed AIPAC for its failure, and spent the last four years pushing some AIPAC donors to demand the group stay out of that particular fray. This summer, working under the rubric of the “Iron Dome Alliance,” he and Clemons fought for similar language in the 2016 Republican Party platform. They had the backing of David Friedman, whom Trump plans to make ambassador to Israel, and Trump lawyer Jason Greenblatt, who is set for another top diplomatic job. This time they won — the platform makes no reference to a two-state solution, saying only that “we oppose any measures intended to impose an agreement or to dictate borders or other terms.”