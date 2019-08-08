Four Reasons Why We Might Be At A Tipping Point For Gun Control

This is an excerpt from The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about what really matters in the 2020 campaign. You can sign up here.

We’ve promised you this will be a weekly email about presidential politics. But “presidential politics” is, really, nothing more or less than what’s important to Americans and America. This week, that’s the renewed questions around radicalization — and a new burst of energy around what many people think is a lost cause: gun control.

That cause might not be so lost. So read on, and then check out my text interview with presidential candidate Tim Ryan, who has spent this week in Ohio. We talked about the shooting in Dayton, and he also explained that face he makes during debates.

Four Reasons the Politics of Guns May Be Changing

The rise of a new movement: The indelible faces of the new movement against military-style weapons are Emma Gonzáles and her classmates in Parkland, Florida. And its muscle includes just slightly older organizations like Giffords and Everytown USA, and in the background, the effectively unlimited money of Mike Bloomberg.

The suburbs: The suburbs gave the House of Representatives to Democrats in 2018, and Republicans know the suburbs could give the White House to Democrats in 2020. Big numbers of suburban voters want tighter gun laws. That’s the hard political logic of why Rick Scott and Florida Republicans passed new gun safety laws after the Parkland shooting.