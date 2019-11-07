Texting With Bill Weld: “100 Percent Democratic Rule” If Senate Republicans Listen To Trump

This is an excerpt from The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about what really matters in the 2020 campaign. You can sign up here.



Bill Weld has had a pretty amazing life in politics — A US Attorney and senior Justice Department official under Reagan, he was the successful, two-term governor of Massachusetts. He’s been in the political wilderness for the last 20 years, however, doing eccentric things like … running for the Republican nomination against Donald Trump. We talked about it via text message Tuesday.