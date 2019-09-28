Congratulations America, many of you are about to witness your first impeachment proceedings! For those of you just reaching the legal drinking age, you weren’t even alive the last time the House of Representatives voted to impeach a sitting president. Others had some formative takeaways. Those of us who were (for example) graduating high school may have a fuzzy memory at best of how the process works.

This diagram will help you better understand where we are in the process, and how it might go down.