You Can Now Watch A Whole TV Show Of Allegedly Corrupt Officials Giving Confessions

"Always on the Road," co-produced by state-run China Central Television (CCTV) and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China — the party's corruption watchdog, was reportedly shot across 22 provinces in the country and interviewed nearly a dozen former high-ranking party officials from behind bars. The first two episodes were aired Monday and Tuesday.

In the hunt for "tigers and flies" — a metaphor for major and minor corrupted officials — the country's ruling Communist Party has punished more than 280,000 officials for “discipline violations" in a desperate effort to restore its public image and authority. The arguably biggest "tiger" to date, former security czar Zhou Yongkang, also appeared in a supporting role through the use of archival footage.