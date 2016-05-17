This Couple Is Trying To Organize 100 Same-Sex Marriages In China

Str / AFP / Getty Images

“But I don’t plan on telling anyone in our village,” Hu's father told English-language Chinese website Sixth Tone after the ceremony. “People there don't know much about these kinds of things.” Sun's mother was more upbeat, telling the crowd to “be brave and tell your families that you are gay,” according to the Sixth Tone report.

When Sun told his family he was gay at the age of 14, he said, his father was so angry that he kicked him to the ground. It took a long time before Sun's father agreed to talk to Hu for the first time, according to Chinese media Sohu News, when he said, "you two will be living on yourselves, take good care of each other."