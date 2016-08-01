A Human Rights Lawyer's "Confession" Is Being Used As A Warning

People close to Wang have been unable to contact her, but Hong Kong's Oriental Daily somehow managed to speak to Wang, who is reportedly free on bail, on the lawn of a restaurant in Tianjing.

Wang told Oriental Daily she and her colleagues were trained by foreign organizations to interfere rights cases and to "mess up" China. And she said her son, who was stopped by Chinese authority at Beijing International Airport en route to attend high school in Australia, was taken hostage by these unnamed foreign organizations to attack the Chinese government. The son has been under house arrest since the arrest of both his parents. Wang's husband was also a human rights lawyer.

She also used the same language the Chinese government has recently begun using to reject a European human rights award, saying she "won't acknowledge, won't recognize, and won't accept" the award.

Wang has been held without trial since July last year.

Forced TV confessions have become fashionable for Chinese authorities looking to silent dissidents. Other recent confessors include a Hong Kong bookseller who sold political satires and a Swedish human rights worker. Both have spoken out on what really happened after they left China.