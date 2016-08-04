Matt Damon Starring In "The Great Wall" Is Pretty Neat, According To Chinese People

Andy Wong / AP

"In many ways The Great Wall is the opposite of what is being suggested," Zhang told Entertainment Weekly in response to the criticism towards the film. "For the first time, a film deeply rooted in Chinese culture, with one of the largest Chinese casts ever assembled, is being made at tent pole scale for a world audience. I believe that is a trend that should be embraced by our industry."

"Our film is not about the construction of the Great Wall," he continued. "Matt Damon is not playing a role that was originally conceived for a Chinese actor. The arrival of his character in our story is an important plot point. There are five major heroes in our story and he is one of them — the other four are all Chinese."