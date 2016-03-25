Marathon Runners Mistake Soap For Candy Bars

"#QingyuanMarathon My brother He Yanqing participated in Qingyuan Marathon and his number was C2674," Weibo user He Meili wrote in one of several posts after learning that her brother was among the 23 runners reported by People's Daily who were hospitalized.

Among them five were in critical condition, fortunately four have already been released, Sohu News reported.

"At 2pm, his colleague called me saying that he was sent to the ICU during the marathon. He had been in a coma for three hours ... and in a life-threatening condition."

The next day she updated with good news: that her brother was out of danger. "In two days he won a marathon, in ICU, and overcame himself," he wrote.