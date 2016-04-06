Even The Father Of The Great Firewall Of China Dodges It All The Time

The 56-year-old was giving a speech titled "Defining Cyber Space Security" at the Harbin Institute of Technology in northeastern China, where he graduated as a Computer Science major. But when he went to open the link to a South Korean website to elaborate his point — that South Korea also adapts internet censorship — the projector showed that the website was blocked by the Great Firewall. In front of a sizeable crowd in the School of Computer Science, he had to using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a common tool to get past the system he built himself, Hong Kong newspaper Mingpao reported. The paper also reported that the school canceled the scheduled session for questions.