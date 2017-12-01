A Same-Sex Couple Are Fighting Back After Instagram Deleted Their Photo And Hashtag

"On Instagram, it is common for other accounts about LGBT, love, or just inspirational lifestyle content to repost our pictures," said Veronica. This means some of their content ends up reaching a lot more people.

The photograph was reposted by an account with more than 200,000 followers. After it spread, the photo was reported as inappropriate and was taken down by Instagram. Veronica said that, even though the account tried to upload the photograph again on numerous occasions, it was reported and taken down again.