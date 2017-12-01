BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Same-Sex Couple Are Fighting Back After Instagram Deleted Their Photo And Hashtag

world

A Same-Sex Couple Are Fighting Back After Instagram Deleted Their Photo And Hashtag

"A social network must unite people."

By Beatriz Serrano and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Beatriz Serrano

Beatriz Serrano

Redactora de BuzzFeed, España

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 5, 2017, at 9:48 a.m. ET

Posted on December 1, 2017, at 9:29 a.m. ET

This is Jana and Veronica, and their son, Alex. Veronica is the creator and owner of Oh! Mami Blue, a cooking and lifestyle blog. The blog has a hugely popular Instagram account where the family details their lives.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"The two of us, as a couple, have decided to show ourselves and normalize our situation as much as possible. Even though I am the one who writes, Jana has worked with me in many ways ... Because we are a family," Veronica told BuzzFeed Spain.

Recently, Veronica shared a family portrait on her Instagram account. The photo showed the two moms in bed with their child.

&quot;On Instagram, it is common for other accounts about LGBT, love, or just inspirational lifestyle content to repost our pictures,&quot; said Veronica. This means some of their content ends up reaching a lot more people.The photograph was reposted by an account with more than 200,000 followers. After it spread, the photo was reported as inappropriate and was taken down by Instagram. Veronica said that, even though the account tried to upload the photograph again on numerous occasions, it was reported and taken down again.
@ aboutlight_ / Via Instagram: @aboutlight_

"On Instagram, it is common for other accounts about LGBT, love, or just inspirational lifestyle content to repost our pictures," said Veronica. This means some of their content ends up reaching a lot more people.

The photograph was reposted by an account with more than 200,000 followers. After it spread, the photo was reported as inappropriate and was taken down by Instagram. Veronica said that, even though the account tried to upload the photograph again on numerous occasions, it was reported and taken down again.

When Instagram removed her photo, Veronica asked for help through her Instagram Stories.

IG: OhMamyBlue

"I raised the question: 'I only see love, what about you?' because that's what is shown in the image: a family," said Veronica.

Following its publication, people began to protest the deletion of the picture, sharing their own photos or photos of the couple using the hashtag #Yosoloveoamor – I Only See Love.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But at the same time, peoople reported the hashtag #Yosoloveoamor, which was also blocked by Instagram, as Veronica showed in her Instagram Stories.

IG: Oh!MamiBlue

Both Veronica and Jana said they understand that, due to a massive number of reports, Instagram temporarily and automatically removes a picture or a particular hashtag.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"We understand that people report this and it is Instagram's immediate response, but there has to be someone behind it that says 'this gets deleted, this doesn't.' I'm sure Instagram can afford for some people to working exclusively on that," said Veronica.

"This is not nonsense: It is a crime. Homophobia is punished and it's something that can't be accepted."

"We are a happy family and we are strong, these things no longer hurt us, but there are people right now who take their own lives because of things like these, there are people being bullied, harassed and beaten just for being LGBT."

The family didn't give up. After the deleted photo and hashtag, they have created a third one, #BorraIGdehomófobos — Delete homophobes — where many LGBT people have shared pictures which they are kissing or photos of their wedding days.

instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

"A social network must unite people. It's a network, and its purpose is to create links. It cannot serve to generate hatred or be just something superficial. It must help unite us, support us, and someone has to realize that these things can cause a lot of pain," said Veronica.

"You're deleting a picture of a family, can you tell me what's wrong with it?"

A spokesperson for Instagram provided the following statement for BuzzFeed News.

"We work hard to find a good balance between allowing people to express themselves and making sure the community feel comfortable and is safe. Our guidelines put limitations on nudity, particularly when it comes to images of children, but we recognize that we don’t always get it right. In this case, we’ve identified that the image was mistakenly removed, and we have since restored the content. We apologize to Jana and Veronica."

This post was translated from Spanish.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT