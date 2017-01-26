Scientists Just Created The First Human-Pig Embryos

A new study has created pig embryos with some added — very little for now — human parts. But some people worry about blurring the lines between humans and animals.

An international stem cell research team announced the creation of the first human–pig embryos on Thursday, opening a new frontier in research into “chimera” mashups of human and animal tissues.



The study, conducted by a team at the Salk Institute in California in collaboration with researchers in Spain, is one of several early attempts to grow human tissue inside animals to produce organs needed for transplants such as hearts and kidneys.

“It’s important because we have been able to respond to a question that the field was asking: Can human cells be mixed with a large animal? The answer is yes,” team leader Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte of the Salk Institute in San Diego, told BuzzFeed News.

While labs have previously created human–animal chimeras, such as mice transplanted with human cancer cells or immune systems or even brain cells, these new experiments, published in the journal Cell, are unique because they place human stem cells — which can grow to become any of the different types of cells in the human body — into animal embryos at their earliest stages of life.

Implanted at these early stages, animals born from such chimeric embryos would possess a unique combination of human and animal cells.

But the studies, which make the lines between human and animal species murky, have already ignited anxieties around potentially “humanizing” animals, as well as stoking broader fears about tinkering with nature to create life seen as unnatural.

In 2006, then-President George W. Bush called for making human–animal chimera research — which he called "the most egregious abuses of medical research" — punishable by a $1 million fine and up to 10 years in prison. The bill never passed, but in 2015, the National Institutes of Health placed a ban on federal funding of any chimera research using human stem cells, saying that the possibility the animals could end up with human-like brains — and potentially, human-like thoughts — was a strong enough reason to exercise extreme caution.

Instead, Belmonte’s team were funded by private donors in the US and Spain. They argue that their work is necessary, and that any fears surrounding the products of their research, while entirely understandable, are unwarranted. To address this, the team killed the embryos early on, by four weeks of their development.

“People worry about the germline and the brain — creating a sentient animal,” Jun Wu, who led the study with Belmonte, told BuzzFeed News. “But if we don’t allow the animal to be born, then it’s just a mixture of human cells with the pig cells at the early developmental stages. To us, that shouldn’t raise any ethical concerns.”

“Not everything that we scientists can do should be done,” Belmonte added.

Some bioethicists agreed. With 22 people a day in the US dying while on waitlists for organs, Insoo Hyun, a bioethicist at Case Western Reserve Medical School, told BuzzFeed News, researching human–animal chimeras — however uncomfortable it makes some — is crucial.

“The basic impetus behind this research is the sort of holy grail of regenerative medicine— to help us replace our body parts when they’re sick or diseased,” Amy Hinterberger, a sociologist at the University of Warwick who specializes in human–animal chimera research, told BuzzFeed News.

But, Hinterberger pointed out, mixtures of species have always inspired fear in humans. Chimeras in Greek mythology were monstrous lions with goat heads and snake tails. “To some extent the figure of the chimera has always played an important role in our cultural imaginaries about what’s natural, and what’s not,” she said. “It’s something we still don’t know how to grapple with.”

