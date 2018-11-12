Once dismissed as fringe, phage therapy is gaining traction as a last resort when antibiotics fail. It's the subject of a new episode of the Netflix docuseries Follow This .

Paige Rogers Benjamin Chan and Paige Rogers.

Paige Rogers had been connected to an IV at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, for 25 days last year when her doctor came in with lab results showing she'd run out of options. The infection colonizing her lungs was no longer responding to antibiotics.

Rogers had been born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that causes thick mucus to form in the lungs where bacteria can get trapped and multiply. The disease leads to persistent infections and harms the ability to breathe over time. The life expectancy of the nearly 30,000 people with the disease in the US is only 37 years old. For more on this story, watch the new BuzzFeed News show Follow This on Netflix. Since she was 2 years old, Rogers' lungs had been chronically infected by a type of bacteria called Pseudomonas. Since then, her life had been an endless cycle of getting sick, struggling to breathe, having countless doctors' appointments, and taking antibiotics to kill the bacteria. By the time she was 20, antibiotics were delivered straight into her blood through an IV every day, usually administered at home. But last year, when she was 21, Rogers was checked in to the hospital for an extended stay because even with her medicine, she had started to feel weak and have trouble breathing. After surgery to try to remove some of the mucus in her lungs, she had to be intubated because she could no longer breathe on her own. On day 25 of her hospital stay, her doctor confirmed her family's worst fears: The antibiotics she'd depended on for most of her life were no longer working. Rogers had become one of the millions of people in the US infected with so-called superbugs, bacteria that have evolved to thwart all of our existing antibiotics. Her doctor said the best thing they could do was send her home. "I wasn’t released because I was better — I was released because nothing was working," Rogers, now 23, told BuzzFeed News.

Paige Rogers

Desperate, her dad began searching online for any alternatives to antibiotics. He came across articles about a treatment that used live viruses to kill bacteria, only available in pockets of Eastern Europe. Her dad talked to some scientists in Russia, who then connected him to Benjamin Chan, a Yale scientist who was beginning to treat patients using phages in the US. Chan is part of a growing community of patients, scientists, and doctors across the US fighting to make phage therapy more widely available. This effort is the subject of a new episode of the Netflix docuseries Follow This. Rogers was initially worried about trying a treatment option that felt so uncertain, but was ultimately persuaded. "I thought, there’s nothing else we can do now, and there’s probably no getting better, so I should at least try it," Rogers said. "I kinda felt numb. I didn’t feel happy and I didn’t feel scared to try them anymore either. But I didn't think it was going to help." In June, her doctors and Chan began talking to the FDA about allowing Rogers to receive the experimental, unapproved treatment, given her lack of options. In November, her doctor sent a sample of mucus from her lungs to Chan, who began hunting for a virus that would kill the bacteria in her lungs. These viruses, known as phages, aren't harmful to people; they only attack bacteria. There are trillions upon trillions of them on Earth — in soil, swamps, and anywhere else that bacteria naturally thrive. Unlike antibiotics, which wipe out all bacteria in your system, phages only target specific strains of bacteria. So the key to using phages as treatment is finding the types that will optimally attack a patient's particular infection. In other words, phages are tailor-made to wipe out the bad bacteria making you sick, while leaving the good bugs alone. When Chan received Rogers' bacterial sample, he immediately ran it against a collection of thousands of phages he had in his lab's library to see if he had anything that was a match. Chan has spent years collecting phages in sewage and lakes across the world. In 2016, he'd had success treating his first patient with phages he found in a lake in New England. "Everywhere I go, I'm basically sampling," Chan said. "It's just a nearly limitless source, so we're just trying to collect as many as we can."

Netflix Benjamin Chan taking a sample at the New Haven wastewater treatment plant.