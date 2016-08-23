University Will Sue Its Own Student Newspaper For Reporting On Sexual Assault Case

The University of Kentucky will take its student paper to court to avoid releasing documents detailing scientist James Harwood’s alleged sexual assault against two students.

In an unprecedented move to keep the contents of a faculty sexual assault investigation secret, the University of Kentucky intends to sue its own student newspaper.

In February, two months after being charged with sexual assault and harassment against two students in his department, James Harwood resigned from his position as an associate professor of entomology without stated cause.

According to 122 pages of investigation documents that were leaked to the student paper, the independently run Kentucky Kernel, Harwood violated school sexual assault policies by “fondling” the two students at two conferences in 2012 and 2013. He was also found to have sexually harassed the students in each case. Three other students did not file formal complaints but testified to the investigator about other alleged incidents of sexual misconduct as recently as 2015.

The university would not confirm the authenticity of the documents, which the Kernel reported are signed by the university’s deputy Title IX coordinator, Martha Alexander.

The investigation, which concluded in December, was initially kept secret. The investigator recommended that Harwood’s “employment with the University be terminated and his tenure as a faculty member be revoked.” But Harwood’s subsequent agreement with the university allowed him to resign instead of going through the lengthy process of a disciplinary hearing. This also means that the investigation won’t be disclosed if he applies to new jobs.

Following Harwood's resignation, a representative for the two complainants approached the student paper about the case, and the paper immediately filed a public-records request with the university. The school initially provided Kernel with Harwood’s settlement documents, but refused to disclose the full investigation. The documents they did release provided no mention of charges of sexual assault.

Kernel took the case to Kentucky’s attorney general, Andy Beshear, who on Aug. 8 ruled that the university must release all of the documents — with names redacted — to the school paper. Instead, the next day, university President Eli Capilouto sent a campus-wide email (later republished as a blog post with the title “The Tension of Competing Values”) explaining that the university intends to sue the independent student paper to block the release of the documents.

After that, an anonymous source involved in the case provided Kernel with the full investigation documents. To date, the paper has published 10 stories about the case. The most recent, published on Monday, revealed that Harwood was also investigated for fabricating data on a $50,000 international project on insect research. That misconduct investigation was completed, but never fully resolved because of Harwood’s resignation.

