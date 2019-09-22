A Police Officer Who Arrested A 6-Year-Old For Throwing A Tantrum Is Being Investigated

A police officer who arrested two children — a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old — at school in separate incidents on Thursday will be subject to an internal investigation, the Orlando Police Department said.



Officer Dennis Turner was on duty as a school resource officer when he arrested the students on misdemeanor charges, Lt. Wanda Miglio of the Orlando Police Department told BuzzFeed News. Turner did not follow the department's policy of requiring approval from a watch commander for the arrest of any children under the age of 12.

“There will be an internal investigation regarding these incidents,” Miglio said.

The investigation comes after the 6-year-old's grandmother said the girl was handcuffed and taken away in a police car, drawing outrage and national headlines.

Meralyn Kirkland, 6-year-old Kaia Rolle's grandmother, told NBC affiliate WLFA that she was called Thursday and told her granddaughter had been arrested after throwing a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, the Orlando charter school she attends as a first grader. Kirkland said she was told her granddaughter had been arrested on a battery charge.

The school didn't immediately return a request for comment.