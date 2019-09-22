A Police Officer Who Arrested A 6-Year-Old For Throwing A Tantrum Is Being Investigated
"No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them," grandmother Meralyn Kirkland said.
A police officer who arrested two children — a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old — at school in separate incidents on Thursday will be subject to an internal investigation, the Orlando Police Department said.
Officer Dennis Turner was on duty as a school resource officer when he arrested the students on misdemeanor charges, Lt. Wanda Miglio of the Orlando Police Department told BuzzFeed News. Turner did not follow the department's policy of requiring approval from a watch commander for the arrest of any children under the age of 12.
“There will be an internal investigation regarding these incidents,” Miglio said.
The investigation comes after the 6-year-old's grandmother said the girl was handcuffed and taken away in a police car, drawing outrage and national headlines.
Meralyn Kirkland, 6-year-old Kaia Rolle's grandmother, told NBC affiliate WLFA that she was called Thursday and told her granddaughter had been arrested after throwing a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, the Orlando charter school she attends as a first grader. Kirkland said she was told her granddaughter had been arrested on a battery charge.
The school didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Kirkland said her granddaughter was then handcuffed, fingerprinted, and even had mug shots taken, according to WFLA.
"No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them, and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot," Kirkland said between tears.
Kirkland's granddaughter was released from custody and returned to the school before being processed, the Orlando Police Department said.
The 8-year-old, who was arrested on separate misdemeanor charges, was processed through the local Juvenile Assessment Center, part of the state Department of Juvenile Justice system, and released to a family member a short time later.
