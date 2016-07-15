Social Media Rumors About The Nice Attack That You Shouldn't Believe
A BuzzFeed News roundup of hoaxes and false rumors currently circulating on social media after at least 84 people were killed in a Bastille Day truck attack on Thursday.
1. There was no hostage situation in Nice.
2. These people are not among the victims — their pictures are being distributed by trolls.
3. Especially this man, whose picture now frequently circulates after major terrorist attacks.
4. There was no link between a fire at the Eiffel Tower and the Nice attack.
5. ISIS hasn't claimed responsibility for the attack.
6. Some reports are claiming that the truck driver shouted "Allah Akbar", but no official source has mentioned it.
7. This man was not involved in the attack.
