Here Is The Winner Of The 2019 "One Book, One New York" Program
New Yorkers voted — and now it's time to get on the same page.
Earlier this year, BuzzFeed Book Club partnered with the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to launch this year's "One Book, One New York" program — the citywide book club getting everyone to read the same book at the same time.
New Yorkers voted among five amazing books and now we're excited to announce the winner: Just Kids by Patti Smith!
Click here to find out about free reading events around the city this summer, and sign up for the BuzzFeed Book Club — where we’ll be opening up the discussion to readers around the world in July.
