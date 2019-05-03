 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Is The Winner Of The 2019 "One Book, One New York" Program

Trending

Here Is The Winner Of The 2019 "One Book, One New York" Program

New Yorkers voted — and now it's time to get on the same page.

By Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 3, 2019, at 12:08 p.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Earlier this year, BuzzFeed Book Club partnered with the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to launch this year's "One Book, One New York" program — the citywide book club getting everyone to read the same book at the same time.

New Yorkers voted among five amazing books and now we're excited to announce the winner: Just Kids by Patti Smith!

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; HarperCollins, Edward Mapplethorpe; Getty Images

Click here to find out about free reading events around the city this summer, and sign up for the BuzzFeed Book Club — where we’ll be opening up the discussion to readers around the world in July.

Sign up for the BuzzFeed Book Club and discuss the best new books with our most avid readers.

Nina Patane / BuzzFeed


ADVERTISEMENT