Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Nov. 23-29

K-Ming Chang (Bestiary) and Jessica J. Lee (Two Trees Make a Forest: In Search of My Family's Past Among Taiwan's Mountains and Coasts) discuss their new books and Taiwanese diasporan literature — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.



Kirsten Ivey-Colson and Lynn Turner from The Antiracist Table discuss "how to approach people with differing views so you can bridge the gap and learn how to integrate antiracism into your daily life" — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.

The Guerrilla Girls discuss Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly — hosted by Praise Shadows Art Gallery and Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Donna Miscolta (Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories) and Cecilia Aragon (Flying Free: My Victory Over Fear to Become the First Latina Pilot on the Us Aerobatic Team) discuss their books and the experience of growing up Latina in 1960s America — hosted by Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 p.m. PT. More info.