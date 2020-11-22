Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Nov. 23-29
A short week packed with great events, including conversations about Taiwanese diasporan literature, race and motherhood, LA crime fiction, and more.
Monday, Nov. 23
K-Ming Chang (Bestiary) and Jessica J. Lee (Two Trees Make a Forest: In Search of My Family's Past Among Taiwan's Mountains and Coasts) discuss their new books and Taiwanese diasporan literature — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Kirsten Ivey-Colson and Lynn Turner from The Antiracist Table discuss "how to approach people with differing views so you can bridge the gap and learn how to integrate antiracism into your daily life" — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
The Guerrilla Girls discuss Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly — hosted by Praise Shadows Art Gallery and Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Donna Miscolta (Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories) and Cecilia Aragon (Flying Free: My Victory Over Fear to Become the First Latina Pilot on the Us Aerobatic Team) discuss their books and the experience of growing up Latina in 1960s America — hosted by Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Ernest Cline discusses Ready Player Two — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Tina Chang (Hybrida) and Aimee Nezhukumatathil (World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments) discuss their new books and themes of race, motherhood, and home — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Robyn Byrne discusses The Greatest Secret with David Bingham, in a conversation moderated by Justin Baldoni — hosted by HarperOne and various booksellers, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Jonathan Hill discusses Odessa with Lisa Ko — hosted by Powell's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore discusses The Freezer Door with Alexander Chee — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Historian Kent Blansett discusses A Journey to Freedom: Richard Oakes, Alcatraz, and the Red Power Movement — co-hosted by the American Indian Community House and the Tenement Museum, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Alex Elle discusses After the Rain: Gentle Reminders for Healing, Self-Love, and Courage — hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Serena Parekh discusses No Refuge: Ethics and the Global Refugee Crisis with Patricia Williams — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Denise Kiernan discusses We Gather Together: A Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace — hosted by Boswell Books, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
Saturday, Nov. 28
LA Crime Writers Panel featuring Steph Cha (Your House Will Pay), Rachel Howzell Hall (And Now She's Gone), Joe Ide (Hi Five), and Naomi Hirahara (Iced in Paradise), moderated by Désirée Zamorano — hosted by Vroman's, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
