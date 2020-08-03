Here Are The Virtual Book Events You Can Check Out This Week
Livestream discussions with Morgan Jerkins, John Waters, Raven Leilani, Riley Sager, and many more.
Monday, Aug. 3
Aimee Bender, author of The Butterfly Lampshade, in conversation with Matt Bell — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Romalyn Ante, author of Antiemetic for Homesickness, with Kimberly Quiogue Andrews, Marianne Chan, Joseph O. Legaspi, Kabel Mishka Ligot, and R.A. Villanueva — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ashleigh Bryant Phillips, author of Sleepovers, in conversation with Juliet Escoria — hosted by Malaprop's, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
David Nicholls, author of Sweet Sorrow, in conversation with Amor Towles — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Mark Gevisser, author of The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World's Queer Frontiers, in conversation with Samantha Allen — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company and Town Hall Seattle, 8 p.m. PT, more info.
Maggie O'Farrell, author of Hamnet, in conversation with author Amity Gaige —hosted by Politics and Prose, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Shari Lapena, author of The End of Her, in conversation with Harlan Coben — hosted by Douglas County Library, 5 p.m. MT, more info.
Emily Levesque, author of The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy's Vanishing Explorers, in conversation with Zach Weinersmith — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Julian E. Zelizer, author of Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republicans, in conversation with University of Michigan professor Matthew Lassiter — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Morgan Jerkins, author of Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migrations Reclaims Her Roots, in conversation with Jason Reynolds — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Colin Dickey, author of The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession With the Unexplained, in conversation with Emily Yoshida, Tess Lynch, and Molly Lambert — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Gail Tsukiyama, author of The Color of Air, in conversation with Karen Joy Fowler — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Daniel Kraus, coauthor of The Living Dead (left unfinished by George A. Romero at his death in 2017), in conversation with Mary Roach — hosted by Powell's, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Joni Murphy, author of Talking Animals, in conversation with Eugene Lim — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Syed M. Masood, author of More Than Just a Pretty Face, in conversation with Katie Henry — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Maria Romasco-Moore, author of Some Kind of Animal, in conversation with Victoria Lee — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Benjamin Nugent, author of Fraternity, in conversation with Rebecca Schiff — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Lisa Donovan, author of Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger, in conversation with songwriter Allison Moorer — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Michele Harper, author of The Beauty in Breaking, in conversation with Daniela Lamas — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
André Aciman, author of Find Me, in conversation with Roswell Encina — hosted by Politics and Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Karen Dionne, author of The Wicked Sister, in conversation with Stephen Mack Jones — hosted by Pages Bookshop, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Edward Ball, author of Life of a Klansman: A Family History in White Supremacy, in conversation with author Ibram X. Kendi — hosted by Politics and Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Jessica Goudeau, author of After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America, in conversation with Megan Kimble, Ashley Faye from the Refugee Services of Texas, and Elena Korbut from Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Eduardo C. Corral, author of Guillotine: Poems, in conversation with Ocean Vuong — hosted by Changing Hands, 6:30 p.m. MT, more info.
Raven Leilani, author of Luster, in conversation with Allison P. Davis — hosted by Politics and Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Molly Wizenberg, author of The Fixed Stars, in conversation with Emma Straub —hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Somaiya Daud, author of Court of Lions, in conversation with Veronica Roth and Courtney Summers — hosted by Politics and Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Francine J. Harris, author of Here Is the Sweet Hand: Poems, in conversation with Joy Priest — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Alex Segura, author of Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall, in conversation with Zoraida Córdova — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Karen Salyer McElmurray, author of Wanting Radiance, in conversation with Abigail DeWitt — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Morgan Jerkins, author of Wandering in Strange Lands, in conversation with Soraya Nadia McDonald — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Karolina Waclawiak, author of Life Events, in conversation with Roxane Gay — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Sarah Maslin Nir, author of Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love With an Animal, in conversation with Mary Roach — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kathleen Jennings, author of Flyaway, in conversation with Kelly Link — hosted by Tubby & Coo's, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Isabel Wilkerson, author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, with special guest — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, the Northwest African American Museum, and Tasveer, 8 p.m. PT, more info.
"Consent, Power, and the Patriarchy" with Michelle Bowdler, Alisson Wood, and T Kira Madden — hosted by Politics and Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Bonnie Tsui, author of Why We Swim, in conversation with Crissy Van Meter — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Rachel Cohen, author of Austen Years: A Memoir in Five Novels, in conversation with Maya Jasanoff and Vijay Seshadri — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Odie Lindsey, author of Some Go Home, in conversation with Chanelle Benz — hosted by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance and Malaprop's Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Renee Knake Jefferson, author of Shortlisted: Women in the Shadows of the Supreme Court, in conversation with Elinor Jordan — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Shari Lapena, author of The End of Her, and Riley Sager, author of Home Before Dark — hosted by Magic City Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
José R. Ralat, author of American Tacos: A History and a Guide, in conversation with Allison Cook — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Meghan Leahy, author of Parenting Outside the Lines, in conversation with Mercedes Samudio — hosted by Politics and Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Friday, Aug. 7
Lysley Tenorio, author of The Son of Good Fortune, and Quan Barry, author of We Ride Upon Sticks, in conversation with Anthony Doerr — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Laura van den Berg, author of I Hold a Wolf by the Ears, in conversation with Tania James, Amber Sparks, and Rion Amilcar Scott — hosted by Politics and Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
John Waters presents Mr. Know-It-All in conversation with Sam Krowchenko —hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Maaza Mengiste, Mahtem Shiferraw, and Teferi Nigussie Tafa for Addis Ababa Noir — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Gabriella Burnham, author of It Is Wood, It Is Stone, in conversation with Rachel Khong — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sunday, Aug. 9
"Keep the Pages Turning" fundraising event for Collected Works Bookstore, hosted by Ali MacGraw, featuring 22 authors and cartoonists including Sandra Cisneros, Terry Tempest Williams, Ricardo Cate, Anne Hillerman, Pam Houston, Craig Johnson, and Arthur Sze. Register here.
