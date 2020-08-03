Livestream discussions with Morgan Jerkins, John Waters, Raven Leilani, Riley Sager, and many more.

Monday, Aug. 3 Sourcebooks, Doubleday, Random House, Hub City Press, Mariner Books, FSG, Knopf, Pamela Dorman Books

Tuesday, Aug. 4 Harper, Viking, Tor Books, FSG, Little, Brown, Random House, Penguin Press, Riverhead, Picador, G. P. Putnam Sons

Wednesday, Aug. 5 Graywolf, FSG, Abrams, Flatiron, Disney Lucasfilm Press, South Limestone, Harper

Thursday, Aug. 6 Simon & Schuster, FSG, Algonquin, Tor/Forge, Random House, W. W. Norton, NYU Press, Pamela Dorman, Dutton, University of Texas, TarcherPerigee