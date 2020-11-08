Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Nov. 9-15
Oprah chats with Emmanuel Acho, Margaret Atwood chats with Rumaan Alam, a stellar cast reads from The Best American Short Stories 2020, and much more.
Monday, Nov. 9
Ibram X. Kendi discusses How to Be an Antiracist with WBEZ journalist Natalie Moore — hosted by multiple Chicago independent bookstores and libraries, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Carl Hiaasen discusses Squeeze Me with Karen Russell — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Aimee Bender (The Butterfly Lampshade) and Katie Simpson Smith (The Everlasting) discuss past, present, and memory in fiction — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Elizabeth Berg I’ll Be Seeing You: A Memoir with Daniel Goldin and Lisa Baudoin — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Scott O’Connor discusses Zero Zone with Maria Hummel — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Merrill Markoe discusses We Saw Scenery: The Early Diaries of Merrill Markoe with Susan Orlean — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Margaret Atwood discusses her new poetry collection Dearly with Rumaan Alam — hosted by Literati, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Brit Bennett (The Vanishing Half) and Bryan Washington (Memorial) discuss family ties in fiction, moderated by Jennifer Baker — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 1 p.m. PT. More info.
C.L. Polk reads from and discusses The Midnight Bargain — hosted by A Room of One's Own, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Jessica Goudeau (After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America), Rosayra Pablo Cruz and Julie Schwietert Collazo (The Book of Rosy: A Mother's Story of Separation at the Border), and Francisco Cantú (Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy) discuss the immigrant experience in the US — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 11:30 a.m. CT. More info.
Sigrid Nunez (What Are You Going Through) and Kate Murphy (You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters) discuss empathy, connection, and how we can strengthen our relationships with one another — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 2:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Evette Dionne (Lifting As We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box) and Anne Helen Petersen (Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation) discuss burnout and politics — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 5:30 p.m. PT. More info.
P. Djèlí Clark (Ring Shout) and Nazanine Hozar (Aria) discuss resistance and uprising in fiction — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 4 p.m. CT. More info.
Kiese Laymon discusses How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America with Kai M. Green, Darnell L. Moore, Marlon Peterson, and Mychal Denzel Smith — hosted by The Strand, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Paola Ramos discusses Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity with Lupita Aquino of Lupita Reads — co-hosted by Duende District Bookstore and Word Up Community Bookshop, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Gloria Chao (Rent A Boyfriend), Chris Jones (Rise Up!), and Sonali Dev (Recipe for Persuasion) discuss their books in a panel conversation moderated by Andrea Thome — a fundraiser event for Assistance League Chicagoland West, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Melanie Sumrow (The Inside Battle), Adib Khorram (Darius the Great Deserves Better), Mark Oshiro (Each of Us a Desert), Sally J. Pla (Stanley Will Probably Be Fine), Tanya Guerrero (How to Make Friends With the Sea) in a panel discussion about middle grade and YA — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Beverly Daniel Tatum discusses Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race with Allison Briscoe-Smith — presented by the Common Ground Speaking Series, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
Adrienne Raphel discusses Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can't Live Without Them with Daniel Goldin — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Melody Schreiber discusses What We Didn't Expect: Personal Stories about Premature Birth with Tyrese Coleman and Jonathan Freeman-Coppadge — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Becky Cooper discusses We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence with Ron Chernow — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Emmanuel Acho discusses Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man with Oprah Winfrey — hosted by Flatiron Books and multiple bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Curtis Sittenfeld hosts a celebration of The Best American Short Stories, featuring an excerpt from "The Special World" by Tiphanie Yanique, performed by Hampton Fluker; "It's Not You" by Elizabeth McCracken, performed by Hope Davis; and "Rubberdust" by Sarah Thankam Mathews, performed by Purva Bedi — hosted by Symphony Space, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Jodi Picoult discusses The Book of Two Ways with Amanda Eyre Ward — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Kiese Laymon discusses How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America with B. Brian Foster — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Suzanne Park discusses Loathe at First Sight with Alexa Martin — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Nicole Krauss discusses To Be a Man with Joshua Cohen — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Pamela Sneed discusses Funeral Diva with Saeed Jones — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Maureen Mahon discusses Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll with Bridgett M. Davis — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil (World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments) and Andrew Krivak (The Bear) discuss their most recent books in a conversation centered around the environment — hosted by Independent Publishers Caucus and multiple bookstores, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Mona Kareem, Grace Talusan, and Deepak Unnikrishnan discuss immigrant writing in a time of crisis and the anthology And We Came Outside and Saw the Stars Again with Ilan Stevens — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Chris Stedman discusses IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in Our Digital Lives with Joel Kim Booster — hosted by Dynasty Typewriter, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Rumaan Alam (Leave the World Behind) and Jonathan Lethem (The Arrest) discuss post-collapse contemporary dread and family tension in fiction — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Brit Bennett discusses The Vanishing Half with Dalia Azim — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 10 a.m. CT. More info.
Yaa Gyasi discusses Transcendent Kingdom — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 12 p.m. CT. More info.
Cory Doctorow (Attack Surface), TJ Klune (The House in the Cerulean Sea), and Jonathan Lethem (The Arrest) read from and discuss their latest books — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 2:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Kevin Kwan discusses Sex and Vanity — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 5:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Kim Gordon discusses Kim Gordon: No Icon with Carrie Brownstein — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Bryan Washington discusses Memorial with Kristen Arnett — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Eula Biss (Having and Being Had), Danielle Evans (The Office of Historical Corrections), Christa Parravani (Loved and Wanted: A Memoir of Choice, Children, and Womanhood), and Sejal Shah (This Is One Way to Dance) in a panel on choices moderated by Michele Filgate — presented by the Red Ink Series, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Jerald Walker (How to Make a Slave and Other Essays) and Robert Atwan (The Best American Essays 2020) discuss their latest books — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Paola Ramos discusses Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity with Dr. Victoria De Francesco Soto — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
A conversation about Shirley Hazzard's Collected Stories with authors and scholars Brigitta Olubas, Michelle de Kretser, and Robert Pogue Harrison — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Marlee Grace discusses Getting to Center: Pathways Toward Finding Yourself Within the Great Unknown with Erica Chidi — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Friday, Nov. 13
David Chang (Eat a Peach) and Lisa Donovan (Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger) discuss their memoirs — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 10 a.m. CT. More info.
Anthony Horowitz discusses Moonflower Murders — a fundraiser for the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
Claire Messud (Kant’s Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write: An Autobiography in Essays) and Lydia Millet (A Children’s Bible) discuss their works with Alexander Chee — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 2 p.m. PT. More info.
Alyssa Cole chats with Alexandria Belleflour (Written in the Stars), Nina Crespo (Her Sweet Temptation), and Rebekah Weatherspoon (If the Boot Fits) — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore (Miss Meteor) and Bethany C. Morrow (A Song Below Water) discuss teen heroines, power, and magic with Emilly Prado — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 3:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Vitor Martins discusses Here the Whole Time with Abdi Nazemian — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Becky Cooper discusses We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence with Patrick Radden Keefe — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Micah Nemerever discusses These Violent Delights with Sam J. Miller — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Emma Theriault discusses Rebel Rose with Dhonielle Clayton — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Denise Kiernan discusses We Gather Together: A Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace with Wiley Cash — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Isabel Wilkerson discusses Caste: The Origins of our Discontents with Saeed Jones — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 11:30 a.m. CT. More info.
Margaret Atwood discusses her poetry collection Dearly with Natalie Diaz — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Natalie Diaz (Postcolonial Love Poem) and Deesha Philyaw (The Secret Lives of Church Ladies) discuss their books — presented by the Texas Book Festival and the National Book Foundation, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
Kim Johnson (This Is My America) and Francisco X. Stork (Illegal) discuss the fight for justice in YA novels, moderated by Kenrya Rankin — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 2:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Joy Cox discusses Fat Girls in Black Bodies: Creating Communities of Our Own with Makia Green — hosted by Charis Books & More, 3 p.m. ET. More info.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Debut Texas novelists Bryan Washington (Memorial), Richard Z. Santos (Trust Me), and James Wade (All Things Left Wild) discuss their books – presented by the Texas Book Festival, 10 a.m. CT. More info.
Ottessa Moshfegh (Death in Her Hands) and Stephen Graham Jones (The Only Good Indians) discuss characters whose pasts or obsessions haunt them, figuratively and literally — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
Jo Nesbo (The Kingdom) and Michael Connelly (The Law of Innocence) discuss their new books with Oline Cogdill — hosted by Politics & Prose, 1 p.m. ET. More info.
Alice Randall presents a virtual happy hour to celebrate her book Black Bottom Saints — hosted by Parnassus Books, 5 p.m. CT. More info.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.