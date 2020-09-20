Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events You Can Check Out This Week
Panels on Latinx young adult lit, Haitian storytelling, feminist folklore, and more.
Monday, Sept. 21
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies with Maria Semple — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Arvin Ahmadi discusses How It All Blew Up with Adib Khorram — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Laila Lalami discusses Conditional Citizens with Molly Crabapple — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil (World of Wonders) and Makenna Goodman (The Shame) discuss their new books with Milkweed Editions marketing director Joanna Demkiewicz — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Khadijah Queen (Anodyne) and Hafizah Geter (Un-American) discuss their poetry collections — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Tom Bissel — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kerri Arsenault discusses Mill Town with Megan Labrise — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Jared Yates Sexton discusses American Rule: How a Nation Conquered the World but Failed Its People — hosted by Midtown Scholar Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Betsy Carter discusses Lost Souls at the Neptune Inn with Jill Bauer — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Natalie Bakopoulos discusses Scorpionfish with Valerie Laken — hosted by Boswell Books, 7:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Claudia Rankine presents Just Us: An American Conversation — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Helen Macdonald discusses Vesper Flights with Jeff VanderMeer — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Anne Helen Petersen discusses Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation and hosts a panel on the never-ending news cycle with Hamed Aleaziz, Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Ashley Lopez, and Soraya Nadia McDonald — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Candice Iloh discusses Every Body Looking with Jason Reynolds — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies with Mark Clements — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Arvin Ahmadi discusses How It All Blew Up with Adam Silvera and Becky Albertalli — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Tiffany D. Jackson discusses Grown with Laurie Halse Anderson — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Mychal Denzel Smith discusses Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream with R.O. Kwon — hosted by Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Rachel Howzell Hall (And Now She's Gone) and Kellye Garrett (Hollywood Homicide) discuss their books in conversation with Kristopher Zgorski — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Diane Zinna (The All-Night Sun) and Amber Sparks (And I Do Not Forgive You) discuss fairy tales, folklore, and feminism — hosted by Fall for the Book Festival, 1 p.m. ET, more info.
Rowan Ricardo Phillips discusses Living Weapon with novelist Jeffrey Eugenides — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Zephyr Teachout (Break ‘em Up: Recovering Our Freedom from Big Ag, Big Tech, and Big Money) and E. J. Dionne, Jr (Code Red: How Progressives & Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country) discuss their new books — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Christopher Paolini discusses To Sleep in a Sea of Stars — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Elizabeth Lesser discusses Cassandra Speaks: When Women Are the Storytellers, the Human Story Changes with Dani Shapiro — hosted by Oblong Books & Music, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Alex Temblador, author of Secrets of the Casa Rosada, moderates a panel on "the rise of the young adult novel" with Hafsah Faizal (We Hunt the Flame), Samantha Mabry (Tigers, Not Daughters), and C. Michael Morrison (Hannah Goodheart and the Guardian of Time) — hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies with Eboo Patel — hosted by The Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Scholastique Mukasonga presents her new short story collection Igifu with Martha Cooley — hosted by Community Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Emma Cline discusses her new story collection Daddy with Naomi Fry — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Helen Macdonald discusses Vesper Flights with Ed Yong — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Eileen Myles discusses For Now (Why I Write) — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Deesha Philyaw discusses her new story collection The Secret Lives of Church Ladies with Nafissa Thompson-Spires — hosted by Malaprop's, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Yamile Saied Méndez discusses Furia with Maria Padian — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Natalka Burian discusses Daughters of the Wild with Maris Kreizman — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman discuss their book Big Friendship with RJ Julia founder Roxanne Coady — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Clare McHugh discusses A Most English Princess with Alice McDermott — hosted by the Ivy Bookshop, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Salar Abdoh discusses Out of Mesopotamia — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Makenna Goodman discusses The Shame with Clare Beams — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jill Filipovic discusses OK Boomer, Let's Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind with Caitlin Zaloom — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ross Gay presents his new book Be Holding — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Adam Sass discusses Surrender Your Sons with Caleb Roehrig — hosted by Murder by the Book, 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Shalom Auslander discusses Mother for Dinner in conversation with Andre Royo — hosted by Powerhouse, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Michael J. Sandel discusses The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good? in conversation with Nick Lemann— hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Ibi Zoboi (Punching the Air), Lilliam Rivera (Never Look Back), Zoraida Córdova (Wayward Witch), and Mark Oshiro (Each of Us a Desert) discuss Latinx young adult literature and culture, moderated by Adriana Herrera — hosted by Bloomsbury USA, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Claudia Rankine discusses Just Us: An American Conversation with Eula Biss — hosted by The Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies with Joshua Ferris — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Roxane Gay discusses writing in a world of turmoil with culture critic Soraya Nadia McDonald — hosted by the Decatur Book Festival, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Anne Helen Petersen discusses Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation with Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Bim Adewunmi, Scaachi Koul, and Caroline Moss — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Leah Johnson (You Should See Me in a Crown) and Amy Spalding (We Used to Be Friends) discuss queer YA, moderated by Jasmine Guillory — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Doon Arbus discusses The Caretaker with Hilton Als — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Meera Lee Patel discusses Create Your Own Calm: A Journal for Quieting Anxiety with Becky Simpson — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Guy Raz discusses How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World’s Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs with Roxanne J. Coady — hosted by RJ Julia, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Ben Westhoff discusses Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Created the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemicwith Rachel Winograd — hosted by Subterranean Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Jason Diamond discusses The Sprawl with Alana Levinson — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Sigrid Nunez discusses What Are You Going Through with Charlotte Wood — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Eileen Myles discusses their new book For Now — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Jhumpa Lahiri and Cynthia Zarin discuss the late author Natalia Ginzburg's rereleased novellas Valentino and Sagittarius — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Jill McCorkle discusses Hieroglyphics with Mitchell Kaplan — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Friday, Sept. 25
Hanif Abdurraqib (A Fortune For Your Disaster) and Camonghne Felix (Build Yourself a Boat) discuss what resistance means to them, in a conversation moderated by Eve Ewing — hosted by Decatur Book Festival and the National Book Foundation, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Laila Lalami discusses Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America with Viet Thanh Nguyen — hosted by Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Hannah Abigail Clarke discusses her book The Scapegracers and teen lesbian witches in YA, in conversation with Tor editor Christina Orlando — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Elizabeth Lesser discusses Cassandra Speaks: When Women Are the Storytellers, the Human Story Changes with Sally Field — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Hafizah Geter discusses her debut poetry collection, Un-American — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Arvin Ahmadi discusses How It All Blew Up with Hannah Azerang — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Claudia Rankine presents Just Us: An American Conversation — hosted by Third Place Books, 7:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Elisa Gabbert discusses The Unreality of Memory with Samantha Irby and Sarah Rose Etter — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Helen Macdonald discusses Vesper Flights with Kathryn Schulz — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Anne Helen Petersen discusses Can't Even: How Millenials Became the Burnout Generation — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Michele Morano discusses her essay collection Like Love with Megan Stielstra — hosted by Women and Children First, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Edwidge Danticat (Everything Inside) and Chantalle F. Verna (The Haiti Reader: History, Culture, Politics) discuss the healing power of storytelling in and about Haiti — hosted by RJ Julia and in support of Sister Cities Essex Haiti, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Allie Brosh discusses Solutions and Other Problems with Elizabeth Gilbert — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Marisel Vera discusses The Taste of Sugar — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Yamile Saied Mendez discusses Furia — hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Peace Adzo Medie discusses His Only Wife with Sally Nuamah — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 2 p.m. PT, more info.
Richard Osman discusses The Thursday Murder Club with Mark Billingham — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 12 p.m. MT, more info.
