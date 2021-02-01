Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Feb. 1–7
Samantha Power and Laura Dern discuss the current political moment, Jia Tolentino and Hilton Als discuss Joan Didion, a panel on Texas cozy mysteries, and much more.
Monday, Feb. 1
Samantha Power discusses The Education of an Idealist with Laura Dern — hosted by William Morrow and multiple participating bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. $23.25. More info.
Gabriel Bump discusses Everywhere You Don't Belong with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Ada Calhoun discusses Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis with Deborah Siegel-Acevedo — hosted by Family Action Network, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Emily Rapp Black discusses Sanctuary with Joanna Rakoff — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Julie Carrick Dalton discusses Waiting for the Night Song with Paul Lisicky — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Catherine Cohen discusses God I Feel Modern Tonight with Chris Murphy — hosted by Powerhouse Arena, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Rose Szabo discusses What Big Teeth with S.T. Gibson — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Chang-Rae Lee discusses My Year Abroad with Nathan Hill — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Courtney Summers discusses The Project with her Wednesday Books team — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Melissa Broder discusses Milk Fed — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Alison Wisdom discusses We Can Only Save Ourselves with Elizabeth Wetmore — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Brandon Hobson discusses The Removed with Rilla Askew — hosted by Magic City Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Renée Watson discusses Love Is a Revolution with Elizabeth Acevedo — hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Lauren Oyler discusses Fake Accounts with Emily Gould — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Walter Mosley discusses his new Easy Rawlins novel, Blood Grove — hosted by the Poisoned Pen, 7 p.m. MT. More info.
Kristin Hannah discusses The Four Winds with Jess Walter — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Deesha Philyaw (The Secret Lives of Church Ladies), Colette Sartor (Once Removed), and Sejal Shah (This Is One Way to Dance) discuss publishing short stories and essay collections with small presses — hosted by Skylight Books, 5:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Dantiel W. Moniz discusses Milk Blood Heat with Lauren Groff — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Syed M. Masood discusses The Bad Muslim Discount with Saadia Faruqi — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Katherine Seligman discusses At the Edge of the Haight with Lisa Ko — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Charles M. Blow discusses The Devil You Know with Bakari Sellers — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
Jenny Offill discusses Weather with R.O. Kwon — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Jane Harper (The Survivors) and Greer Hendricks (You Are Not Alone) discuss their latest thrillers — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Amanda Lovelace reads from and discusses Shine Your Icy Crown with Summer Webb — hosted by One More Page Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Melissa Gould discusses Widowish with Robin Finn — hosted by Powerhouse Arena, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Koa Beck discusses White Feminism with Claire Messud — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Alison Wisdom discusses We Can Only Save Ourselves with Alexis Schaitkin — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Riva Lehrer discusses Golem Girl with Emil Ferris — hosted by 12 p.m. CT. More info.
Edward Carey (The Swallowed Man) and Gregory Maguire (A Wild Winter Swan) discuss their latest novels — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Melissa Broder discusses Milk Fed — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
David Duchovny discusses Truly Like Lightning with Robin Young — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
J. Elle discusses Wings of Ebony with Karen M. McManus — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Dantiel W. Moniz discusses Milk Blood Heat with C Pam Zhang — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Ben Okri discusses Prayer for the Living with Porochista Khakpour — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Rebecca Carroll discusses Surviving the White Gaze with Christine Vachon — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Annalee Newitz discusses Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age with Rebecca Roanhorse — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Isabel Ibañez (Written in Starlight) and Joanna Ruth Meyer (Into the Heartless Wood) discuss their latest books — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Courtney Summers discusses The Project with Tiffany D. Jackson — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Crystal Maldonado discusses Fat Chance, Charlie Vega — hosted by Phoenix Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Hilton Als and Jia Tolentino discuss Joan Didion’s Let Me Tell You What I Mean — hosted by Writers Bloc, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Friday, Feb. 5
Cat Cohen discusses God I Feel Modern Tonight: Poems from a Gal About Town with Jordan Firstman — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Colleen Hoover discusses Layla with Brittainy Cherry — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Lauren Groff (Florida; Fates and Furies) discusses the structure of fiction with Maria Semple (Where’d You Go, Bernadette) — hosted by the Hugo House, 6 p.m. PT. $15. More info.
Annalee Newitz discusses Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age with Arielle Duhaime-Ross — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Chang-Rae Lee discusses My Year Abroad with R.O. Kwon — hosted by Book Passage, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
Texas cozy mystery panel featuring Amber Royer, Rebecca Adler, Wendy Lyn Watson, Melissa Ramirez (aka Melissa Bourbon and Winnie Archer), and Diane Kelly — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Rebecca Carroll discusses Surviving the White Gaze with Gabrielle Union — hosted by the LA Times, 5:30 p.m. PT. $5. More info.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Brandon Hobson discusses The Removed — hosted by Bookworks, 3 p.m. MT. More info.
Kiley Reid discusses Such a Fun Age and chats with readers — hosted by the Fairfax County Public Library, 2 p.m. ET. More info.
-
