Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Dec. 7-13
A Georgia run-off fundraiser, a celebration of women's erotica, some romance banter with Christina Lauren, and much more.
Monday, Dec. 7
Laini Taylor discusses Daughter of Smoke and Bone with Stephanie Perkins — hosted by Anderson's Bookshop, 7 p.m. CT. $10–$43. More info.
Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham discuss Black Futures with Raquel Willis and Naima Green, showcasing Green's work — co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Books, 7 p.m. ET. $15–$50. More info.
Sabaa Tahir discusses A Sky Beyond the Storm with Tochi Onyebuchi and Everdeen Mason — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET. $5–$22.50. More info.
Michelle Buteau discusses Survival of the Thickest with Tessa Thompson — hosted by the Strand, 8:30 p.m. ET. $5–$52. More info.
Jonathan Daniel Wells discusses The Kidnapping Club: Wall Street, Slavery, and Resistance on the Eve of the Civil War with Rashauna Johnson — co-hosted by the Brooklyn Public Library and Center for Brooklyn History, 6:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Rachel Mans McKenny (The Butterfly Effect) and Premee Mohamed (Beneath the Rising) discuss their new books — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Danielle Evans (The Office of Historical Corrections) and Laura van den Berg (I Hold a Wolf by the Ears) read from and discuss their latest works — hosted by Prairie Lights, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Jen Atkin discusses Blowing My Way to the Top: How to Break the Rules, Find Your Purpose, and Create the Life and Career You Deserve — hosted by Harper Wave and various bookstores. Atkin chats with Stephanie Shepherd at 7 p.m. PT (more info) and with Marianna Hewitt at 8 p.m. ET (more info). $32.99.
Jean Kwok discusses Searching for Sylvie Lee with Rumaan Alam — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Asha Lemmie discusses Fifty Words for Rain with Adriana Trigiani — streaming on Trigiani's Facebook, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
The Green New Deal & Climate Action: a panel discussion with Senator Edward Markey, featuring Joshua Cohen, Robert C. Hockett, and contributors to Boston Review's Climate Action — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Lavinia Spalding, editor of The Best Women's Travel Writing, Volume 12: True Stories from Around the World, discusses the book with contributors Alia Volz, Eva Holland, Naomi Melati Bishop, and Sivani Babu — hosted by Book Passage, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Rebecca Walker and Lily Diamond discuss What’s Your Story?: A Journal for Everyday Evolution with Tracy McMillan — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Ernest Cline discusses Ready Player Two — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7:30 p.m. ET. $39. More info.
Simon Doonan discusses How to Be Yourself: Life-Changing Advice from a Reckless Contrarian — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Julia McKenzie Munemo discusses her memoir, The Book Keeper: A Memoir of Race, Love, and Legacy — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Jasmine Aimaq discusses The Opium Prince with Cara Black — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Jamie Rotante discusses Betty and Veronica: The Bond of Friendship with Alex Segura — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Lily King discusses and reads from Writers & Lovers — hosted by Boswell Book Company and Books & Company, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
Deesha Philyaw (The Secret Lives of Church Ladies) and Megha Majumdar (A Burning) discuss their books — hosted by the Silver Unicorn Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Christina Lauren discuss In a Holidaze and the romance genre with booksellers Amanda Quain and Anne Bright — hosted by One More Page Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Pilar Quintana discusses The Bitch with the book's translator, Lisa Dillman — hosted by Tombolo Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Thursday, Dec. 10
"Turn the Page, Release the Rage: Goodbye to 2020" with conversation and readings from Kaveh Akbar, Cortney Lamar Charleston, Danielle Evans, Melissa Febos, Christopher Gonzales, and Megan Stielstra (browse their books) — presented by Barrelhouse, the Rumpus, and Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Michael Eric Dyson discusses Long Time Coming: Reckoning With Race in America — hosted by Tattered Cover Bookstore, 5 p.m. MT. $30. More info.
Jane Smiley discusses Perestroika in Paris with Rumaan Alam — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $5–$46.95. More info.
Rachel Kramer Bussel, editor of Best Women's Erotica of the Year, Volume 6, discusses the book with contributors Evie Bennet, Katrina Jackson, Naima Simone, Mia Hopkins, and Olivia Waite — hosted by Love's Sweet Arrow, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Robyn Crawford discusses A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston — hosted by Words Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James discuss their book I Am Every Good Thing with Jeff Kinney — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Friday, Dec. 11
Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham discuss Black Futures with Taylor Renee Aldridge — hosted by Source Booksellers, 7 p.m. ET. $47.40. More info.
Kenya Hunt discusses Girl Gurl Grrrl: On Womanhood and Belonging in the Age of Black Girl Magic with Ebele Okobi — hosted by the Strand, 6:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Writers Against Trump present a panel in support of the Georgia run-off election, featuring Jericho Brown, Anjali Enjeti, Tayari Jones, and Laurel Snyder, moderated by Carolyn Forché — co-sponsored by Avid Bookshop and Books & Books, 2 p.m. ET. More info.
Ijeoma Oluo discusses Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America with dream hampton — hosted by Source Booksellers, 6 p.m. ET. $36. More info.
Jane Smiley discusses Perestroika in Paris with David Francis — hosted by Book Passage, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
