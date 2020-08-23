 Skip To Content
This Week In Virtual Book Events: August 23-29

Readings from the year's best short stories, a panel on feminist YA fiction, tons of events and deals for Indie Bookstore Day, and much more.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on August 23, 2020, at 11:57 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 23

Catapult, Pegasus, Transit Books

Jessica J. Lee, discusses Two Trees Make a Forest: In Search of My Family's Past Among Taiwan's Mountains and Coasts, in conversation with Esmé Weijun Wang — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 3 p.m. ET, more info.

Megan Margulies discusses My Captain America: A Granddaughter's Memoir of a Legendary Comic Book Artist with Jacque Nodell — hosted by Powell's Books, 2 p.m. PT, more info.

Translator Kristen Gehrman discusses The Tree and the Vine and the queer fiction of Dola de Jong with Jennifer Croft — hosted by City Lights Bookstore, 12 p.m. PT, more info.

Monday, August 24

Ecco, Clash Books, Scientific American / FSG, William Morrow, Graywolf Press, Yale University Press

David Heska Wanbli Weiden discusses Winter Counts with William Kent Krueger — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. MT, more info.

Greg Mania discusses Born to Be Public with Samantha Irby — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Emily Anthes discusses The Great Indoors: The Surprising Science of How Buildings Shape Our Behavior, Health, and Happiness with Carl Zimmer — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Leah Franqui discusses Mother Land hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Porter Square Books Grown Up Book Fair: Jess Row, author of White Flights: Race, Fiction, and the American Imagination, presents "Critical Readings on Whiteness," while the shop's "libromancers" recommend books by African American authors across genres — 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Vanessa R. Schwartz discusses Jet Age Aesthetic: The Glamour of Media in Motion with Britt Salvesen — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.

Tuesday, August 25

Catapult, Coffee House Press, Knopf, Grand Central Publishing, Chronicle Books, Levine Querido, Roaring Book Press, Algonquin Books, Marvel Press, Truth to Power, FSG, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Harper

A reading from Best Debut Short Stories 2020, with judges Tracy O'Neill, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, and Deb Olin Unferth — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Jason Diamond discusses The Sprawl: Reconsidering the Weird American Suburbs with Angelica Jade Bastién — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Lidia Yuknavitch — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 p.m. PT, more info.

Sandra Brown discusses Thick As Thieves with Linda Castillo — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. MT, more info.

Daniel Nayeri discusses Everything Sad Is Untrue (A True Story) hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Darcie Little Badger discusses Elatsoe with Tracie Sorell — hosted by McNally Jackson, 6 p.m. ET, more info.

Tiffany McDaniel discusses Betty with Lara Prescott — hosted by BookPeople, 6 p.m. CT, more info.

Shannon Hale discusses Kind of a Big Deal with Karen M. McManus — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Caroline Leavitt discusses With or Without You with Elinor Lipman — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Sam Maggs discusses The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope with E. K. Johnston — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.

Margaret Kimberley discusses Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents with Reverend Irene Monroe — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Thom Hartmann discusses The Hidden History of Monopolies: How Big Business Destroyed the American Dream with David Korten — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.

Raven Leilani (Luster) and francine j. harris (Here is the Sweet Hand) discuss their new books — hosted by Pages Bookshop, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.

Margot Livesey discusses The Boy in the Field with Andrea Barrett — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Kelly Jensen discusses Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy with contributors Alice Wong and Rachael Lippincott — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT, more info.

Wednesday, August 26

Algonquin Books, HarperVia, Flatiron Books, W. W. Norton, Milkweed Editions, Random House, Knopf, Nancy Paulsen Books

Shruti Swamy (A House Is a Body) and Gabriel Bump (Everywhere You Don't Belong) discuss their new books — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Gail Tsukiyama discusses The Color of Air with Mary Roach —hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.

Raven Leilani discusses Luster with Lisa Taddeo — hosted by Enoch Pratt Free Library in partnership with the Ivy Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Alisson Wood discusses Being Lolita with Lynn Steger Strong, moderated by Michele Filgate — hosted by McNally Jackson, 8:30 p.m. ET, more info.

Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Kristen Arnett — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.

Nick Flynn discusses The Is the Night Out House Will Catch on Fire with Tom Barbash — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Makenna Goodman discusses The Shame with Kathryn Scanlan — hosted by Skylight Books, 5:30 p.m. PT, more info.

Jon Meacham discusses His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.

Jill Bialosky (Asylum: A Personal, Historical, Natural Inquiry in 103 Lyric Sections) and Yiyun Li (Must I Go) discuss their new books — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Ruth Behar discusses Letters From Cuba with Richard Blanco — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Thursday, August 27

Simon Pulse, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, Margaret K. McElderry Books, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, Grand Central Publishing, Tin House, HMH Books for Young Readers, Amistad, Picador, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

YA authors Deb Caletti (Girl, Unframed), Jennifer DeLeon (Don't Ask Me Where I'm From), Kit Frick (I Killed Zoe Spanos), Sandhya Menon (10 Things I Hate About Pinky), and Siobhan Vivian (We Are the Wildcats) discuss the strong female protagonists in their latest novels in a panel moderated by Kiersten White — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Mike Birbiglia and J. Hope Stein, co-authors of The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Day, present a Literary Choose Your Own Adventure — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Darin Strauss discusses The Queen of Tuesday: A Lucille Ball Story with Raven Leilani — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.

Robin LaFevers discusses Igniting Darkness with Sabaa Tahir — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Jenn Shapland discusses My Autobiography of Carson McCullers with Natalie Goldberg — hosted by Collected Works Bookstore, 6 p.m. MT, more info.

Megan Giddings discusses Lakewood with Taylore McBride and Markesha Hilliard — hosted by Boswell Books, 5:30 p.m. CT, more info.

Suketu Mehta discusses This Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant's Manifesto hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT, more info.

Lori Gottlieb discusses Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.

[Read "How Does A Therapist Deal With A Patient Who Drives Them Nuts?", an excerpt from Maybe You Should Talk To Someone]

Kristina Forest discusses Now That I've Found You with Ashley Woodfolk and Leah Johnson — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Ron Rash discusses In the Valley hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.

Kelly Jensen discusses Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy with contributors Alicia Lutes, Yao Xiao, and Eric Smith, moderated by Amma Marfo — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Emma Donoghue — hosted by The Booksmith, 7 p.m. PT, more info.

Ruth Behar discusses Letters From Cuba with Alan Gratz — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Friday, August 28

Dial Books, Algonquin Books, Doubleday, Avon, Crown Publishing, Simon & Schuster

Adib Khorram discusses Darius the Great Deserves Better with Nic Stone — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.

Heidi Pitlor discusses Impersonation with Polly Rosenwaike — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Mark O'Connell discusses Notes from an Apocalypse: A Personal Journey to the End of the World and Back with Jenny Offill — hosted by Politics & Prose, 5 p.m. ET, more info.

Ilona Andrews discusses Emerald Blaze: A Hidden Legacy Novel with Jeaniene Frost, moderated by Sarah Penna — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.

Katherine Sharp Landdeck discusses The Women With Silver Wings with Nell Bright, moderated by Tracy V. Wilson — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.

Annik LaFarge discusses Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-Dozen Revolutions with Desirée Mays — hosted by Collected Works Bookstore, 6 p.m. MT, more info.

Saturday, August 29: Independent Bookstore Day

Algonquin Books, Riverhead, G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, HarperTeen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, Washington Square Press, Ecco, Atlantic Monthly Press

There are tons of online and in-stores events for Independent Bookstore Day — along with exclusive deals and merch. Find full details here. Here are some highlights:

Bookstore Day author ambassadors Tayari Jones (An American Marriage), Lauren Groff (Florida), and Emma Straub (All Adults Here) discuss books, bookstores, and the writing life — 8 p.m. ET, more info.

Kat Cho (Vicious Spirits), Rena Barron (Kingdom of Souls), and Rebecca Kim Wells (Shatter the Sky) discuss world-building in YA feminist fantasy — 3 p.m. ET, more info.

Reyna Grande (The Distance Between Us), Rishi Reddi (Passage West), and Lauren Francis-Sharma (Book of the Little Axe) discuss reexamining the history, culture, and myths of the West through their fiction — 5 p.m. ET, more info.


