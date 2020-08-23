This Week In Virtual Book Events: August 23-29
Readings from the year's best short stories, a panel on feminist YA fiction, tons of events and deals for Indie Bookstore Day, and much more.
Sunday, August 23
Jessica J. Lee, discusses Two Trees Make a Forest: In Search of My Family's Past Among Taiwan's Mountains and Coasts, in conversation with Esmé Weijun Wang — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 3 p.m. ET, more info.
Megan Margulies discusses My Captain America: A Granddaughter's Memoir of a Legendary Comic Book Artist with Jacque Nodell — hosted by Powell's Books, 2 p.m. PT, more info.
Translator Kristen Gehrman discusses The Tree and the Vine and the queer fiction of Dola de Jong with Jennifer Croft — hosted by City Lights Bookstore, 12 p.m. PT, more info.
Monday, August 24
David Heska Wanbli Weiden discusses Winter Counts with William Kent Krueger — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. MT, more info.
Greg Mania discusses Born to Be Public with Samantha Irby — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Emily Anthes discusses The Great Indoors: The Surprising Science of How Buildings Shape Our Behavior, Health, and Happiness with Carl Zimmer — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Leah Franqui discusses Mother Land — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Porter Square Books Grown Up Book Fair: Jess Row, author of White Flights: Race, Fiction, and the American Imagination, presents "Critical Readings on Whiteness," while the shop's "libromancers" recommend books by African American authors across genres — 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Vanessa R. Schwartz discusses Jet Age Aesthetic: The Glamour of Media in Motion with Britt Salvesen — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Tuesday, August 25
A reading from Best Debut Short Stories 2020, with judges Tracy O'Neill, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, and Deb Olin Unferth — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jason Diamond discusses The Sprawl: Reconsidering the Weird American Suburbs with Angelica Jade Bastién — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Lidia Yuknavitch — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Sandra Brown discusses Thick As Thieves with Linda Castillo — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. MT, more info.
Daniel Nayeri discusses Everything Sad Is Untrue (A True Story) — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Darcie Little Badger discusses Elatsoe with Tracie Sorell — hosted by McNally Jackson, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Tiffany McDaniel discusses Betty with Lara Prescott — hosted by BookPeople, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Shannon Hale discusses Kind of a Big Deal with Karen M. McManus — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Caroline Leavitt discusses With or Without You with Elinor Lipman — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sam Maggs discusses The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope with E. K. Johnston — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Margaret Kimberley discusses Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents with Reverend Irene Monroe — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Thom Hartmann discusses The Hidden History of Monopolies: How Big Business Destroyed the American Dream with David Korten — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Raven Leilani (Luster) and francine j. harris (Here is the Sweet Hand) discuss their new books — hosted by Pages Bookshop, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Margot Livesey discusses The Boy in the Field with Andrea Barrett — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kelly Jensen discusses Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy with contributors Alice Wong and Rachael Lippincott — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Wednesday, August 26
Shruti Swamy (A House Is a Body) and Gabriel Bump (Everywhere You Don't Belong) discuss their new books — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Gail Tsukiyama discusses The Color of Air with Mary Roach —hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Raven Leilani discusses Luster with Lisa Taddeo — hosted by Enoch Pratt Free Library in partnership with the Ivy Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Alisson Wood discusses Being Lolita with Lynn Steger Strong, moderated by Michele Filgate — hosted by McNally Jackson, 8:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Kristen Arnett — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Nick Flynn discusses The Is the Night Out House Will Catch on Fire with Tom Barbash — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Makenna Goodman discusses The Shame with Kathryn Scanlan — hosted by Skylight Books, 5:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Jon Meacham discusses His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Jill Bialosky (Asylum: A Personal, Historical, Natural Inquiry in 103 Lyric Sections) and Yiyun Li (Must I Go) discuss their new books — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ruth Behar discusses Letters From Cuba with Richard Blanco — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Thursday, August 27
YA authors Deb Caletti (Girl, Unframed), Jennifer DeLeon (Don't Ask Me Where I'm From), Kit Frick (I Killed Zoe Spanos), Sandhya Menon (10 Things I Hate About Pinky), and Siobhan Vivian (We Are the Wildcats) discuss the strong female protagonists in their latest novels in a panel moderated by Kiersten White — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Mike Birbiglia and J. Hope Stein, co-authors of The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Day, present a Literary Choose Your Own Adventure — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Darin Strauss discusses The Queen of Tuesday: A Lucille Ball Story with Raven Leilani — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Robin LaFevers discusses Igniting Darkness with Sabaa Tahir — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jenn Shapland discusses My Autobiography of Carson McCullers with Natalie Goldberg — hosted by Collected Works Bookstore, 6 p.m. MT, more info.
Megan Giddings discusses Lakewood with Taylore McBride and Markesha Hilliard — hosted by Boswell Books, 5:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Suketu Mehta discusses This Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant's Manifesto — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Lori Gottlieb discusses Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Kristina Forest discusses Now That I've Found You with Ashley Woodfolk and Leah Johnson — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ron Rash discusses In the Valley — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Kelly Jensen discusses Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy with contributors Alicia Lutes, Yao Xiao, and Eric Smith, moderated by Amma Marfo — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Emma Donoghue — hosted by The Booksmith, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Ruth Behar discusses Letters From Cuba with Alan Gratz — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Friday, August 28
Adib Khorram discusses Darius the Great Deserves Better with Nic Stone — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Heidi Pitlor discusses Impersonation with Polly Rosenwaike — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Mark O'Connell discusses Notes from an Apocalypse: A Personal Journey to the End of the World and Back with Jenny Offill — hosted by Politics & Prose, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Ilona Andrews discusses Emerald Blaze: A Hidden Legacy Novel with Jeaniene Frost, moderated by Sarah Penna — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Katherine Sharp Landdeck discusses The Women With Silver Wings with Nell Bright, moderated by Tracy V. Wilson — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Annik LaFarge discusses Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-Dozen Revolutions with Desirée Mays — hosted by Collected Works Bookstore, 6 p.m. MT, more info.
Saturday, August 29: Independent Bookstore Day
There are tons of online and in-stores events for Independent Bookstore Day — along with exclusive deals and merch. Find full details here. Here are some highlights:
Bookstore Day author ambassadors Tayari Jones (An American Marriage), Lauren Groff (Florida), and Emma Straub (All Adults Here) discuss books, bookstores, and the writing life — 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Kat Cho (Vicious Spirits), Rena Barron (Kingdom of Souls), and Rebecca Kim Wells (Shatter the Sky) discuss world-building in YA feminist fantasy — 3 p.m. ET, more info.
Reyna Grande (The Distance Between Us), Rishi Reddi (Passage West), and Lauren Francis-Sharma (Book of the Little Axe) discuss reexamining the history, culture, and myths of the West through their fiction — 5 p.m. ET, more info.
-
